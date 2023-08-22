American Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100m

American Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates her gold medal in the 100m on August 21, 2023, during the World Championships in Budapest. ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL / REUTERS

Sha’Carri Richardson does nothing like no other. After coming close to elimination in the semi-finals, the American became world champion in the 100m on Monday August 21 in Budapest. At 23, the sprinter won in 10 seconds 65 in the outside lane, thanks to an explosive finish. She is ahead of the Jamaicans Shericka Jackson (10 s 72), best world performer of the year, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10 s 77), five-time world champion.

We knew Richardson eccentric, long nails and fishnet stockings. Haughty Richardson, concluding his series race with a gesture of lèse-majesté. But Richardson “outsider”, that was a first. The American, best time in the playoffs, completely missed her semi-final on Monday afternoon. Stuck in the blocks (0.222 reaction time), the young woman failed out of the two qualifying places, behind the Ivorian Marie-José Ta Lou and the Jamaican Shericka Jackson. Usually good-natured, the Texan appeared with her face closed, in the “kiss and cry zone” of Budapest, a sort of living room with ejection seats where the athletes are waiting in balance. Finally chosen as the fastest loser, Richardson knew how to seize her second chance in the best possible way.

Entering the final without finery or exuberance, staring at the track, the sprinter showed a face that we did not know her. While the two Jamaicans, Jackson and Richardson, started very strong, thought they would hold the victory, the Texan created a surprise on the finish line by finishing like a cannonball in the outside lane. With this first world title, Sha’Carri Richardson offered himself a new personal best, establishing at the same time the fifth performance of all time (tied with Shericka Jackson and Marion Jones).

First international championships

“I’m not back, I’m better”, announced, before the championships, the American on her social networks. A sprint prodigy, Richardson was however competing in his first major international competition. She had indeed missed the Tokyo Games due to a positive cannabis test and then the qualifications for the Eugene Worlds (United States) last year, due to sporting and personal difficulties.

His victory on Monday is certainly not a surprise in light of his summer season (eight victories in nine 100m contested), but it confirms his return to the highest level after two years behind. ” Sha’Carri is a hard worker. We often only remember its very colorful look, but on the track, it’s no joke “, confided Mouhamadou Fall, the only Frenchman engaged on the straight line in Budapest, who shares the same training group as the American.

The United States thus achieved a prestigious double in the queen event, after the victory of Noah Lyles in the men’s race on Sunday. On the women’s side, the last victory for the United States on the straight dates back to 2017, when Torrie Bowie – who died this year at the age of 32 – won the 100m in London in the absence of Shelly-Ann Fraser -Pryce. The Jamaican, five-time world champion (2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2022) failed in her quest for a sixth crown, settling for bronze in Budapest. His fifteenth world medal.

Louise Le Borgne

