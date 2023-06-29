American Simone Biles could return to competition in August, one year before the Paris Olympics

One year before the Paris Olympics, it is a comeback which, if confirmed, will be followed closely. American gymnast Simone Biles is on the list of pre-committed athletes for the US Classic, August 4 and 5, in the suburbs of Chicago, communicated on Wednesday June 28 by the American Gymnastics Federation, USA Gymnastics.

Away from competitions since the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, the 26-year-old American has not said anything officially. “Registration for the US Classic is mandatory to participate, but it does not guarantee participation”however, said the American Gymnastics Federation in a press release.

The US Classic is one of the most prestigious events on the American calendar and often acts as a dress rehearsal before the United States Championships, which will take place this year at the end of August in San José (California). It was already during this competition that Biles made his return in 2018, after a two-year break after the Rio Games in 2016.

In Tokyo, Simone Biles had won a silver medal in the all-around team competition and a bronze medal on the balance beam, but was forced to withdraw from most events for mental health and safety reasons. She then struggled against “face loss”a temporary and sudden loss of all reference in space.

Since Tokyo, the American has remained discreet about the follow-up she wanted to give to her career. She never announced her retirement, saying she simply wanted to prioritize her well-being over her career. She has also not announced anything regarding a possible participation in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

