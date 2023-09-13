American Soccer Club Eyeing Igor Lichnovsky for Last-Minute Transfer

Time is running out for Liga MX teams to finalize their registrations, and some are considering last-minute panic buying to fill vacant foreign positions. One team in particular, America, is still in search of reinforcements for their defense. While several names have been mentioned, none have materialized. However, the solution may lie in the north of the country.

Reports suggest that Igor Lichnovsky could be joining America. The Chilean defender, who is currently under contract with Tigres, has reportedly not been included in their plans. It is believed that America is interested in bringing Lichnovsky on board for the remainder of the 2023 Apertura Tournament. The player himself has acknowledged the possibility, stating, “Today I have the possibility of going to America.”

With the Liga MX registration deadline looming, teams are eager to finalize their squads. The transfer period officially began on May 29th and will close on September 13th at 5:00 p.m. It has been a lengthy process, but clubs have been working tirelessly to secure the necessary signings to strengthen their rosters.

As the deadline approaches, fans eagerly await the official announcements of new arrivals, including the potential addition of Igor Lichnovsky to America’s defense. Only time will tell if this transfer will come to fruition and if other teams will successfully complete their roster reinforcements before the registration period ends.

