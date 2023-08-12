Home » American star McLaughlin-Levrone will not run at the World Championships in Budapest
American star McLaughlin-Levrone will not run at the World Championships in Budapest

“After consulting with the doctors and coaches, I have to sort out a minor knee problem to be fit for next year’s Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone on the track again soon,” said McLaughlin-Levrone, who leads this year’s world rankings. with a performance of 48.74 seconds.

The twenty-four-year-old athlete decided to run a smooth Thursday instead of obstacles this year. Apart from McLaughlin-Levrone, only Marileidy Paulinová from the Dominican Republic got under 49 seconds this season.

The championship in Budapest will start on Saturday, August 19. Lada Vondrová and Tereza Petržilková will also compete in the 400-meter race.

