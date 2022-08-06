According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 4th, a court in the Moscow region sentenced American basketball star and former U.S. women’s basketball player Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison on charges of smuggling and possession of drugs on the same day and punished Gold 1 million rubles (about 110,000 yuan).

On February 17 this year, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport for trying to smuggle cannabis oil into Russia. She pleaded guilty but said she had hastily put the cannabis oil in the bag without criminal intent. Russian prosecutors had previously demanded that Griner be sentenced to nine years and six months in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles. Griner’s guilty plea was seen as a mitigating factor, so the court sentenced slightly less than the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation.

A member of the U.S. women’s blue national team, Griner won gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 World Championships and the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. Before her arrest, she was playing for Russia’s UMMC Yekaterinburg team.