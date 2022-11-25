“Well, after all, the America’s Cup is always the same game”. Says Cino Ricci, the first Italian skipper who went to the Cup challenge with Azzurra.

Let’s rewind the tape: let’s start again from a recent thought by Max Sirena, the team director and skipper of Luna Rossa, who says that current, flying sailors in the America’s Cup make the difference above all before the regattas, in contributing to the design of the boat , and then that in regattas the difference is made more by the boat – given that all the teams have top sailors, the best in the world -, because the fastest boat has always won in the Cup (and not only). And that, after all, flying sailors aren’t all that different from those of the past, for example of the first Luna Rossa in 2000, except that they prepare in a different way, so as to be able to face higher speeds – of racing and thinking .

Cino, what do you think, the fast boat as Max Sirena says always wins?

“He’s right. It has always been like this, assuming that the crews are at the top, as they are in the America’s Cup”.

Sailors can make the difference before the regatta, in planning, Sirena always says. Did you do it with Azzurra by the designer Andrea Vallicelli?

“No. Because I wasn’t able to do it, I didn’t have the necessary knowledge and information. It must be said that we were going for a boat that we didn’t know, that many of us sailors had never seen. Then, the French taught us that it could be done, that you could almost be a co-designer even as a sailor”.

That’s exactly how it is today.

“Hmm, are you sure? I do not know. Are sailors capable of being co-designers? Perhaps. My doubt is that the designer has such formidable weapons at his disposal that he no longer needs the sailor’s indications so much. On the other hand, it is the latter who I think most needs the notions of the designer to get to know the boat, to know how to sail it. Once upon a time we had to do it by force, to contact the designer, because we didn’t know the 12 Meters SI. And then came the computers…”.

Tell us.

“I saw the first one from Jean-Marie Finot. He was the first designer to have it, obviously applied to yachting. It was a computer the size of a closet. He had the data, the others in his study struggled to keep up with him, because they ignored that information ”.

Let’s talk about flying sailors. Are they different sailors than you? People thinking about 40-50 knots…

“I believe that every sailor is a child of the spirit of the times. Today’s time is linked to speed, those who are young today think of 50 knots because the boats have changed. But he doesn’t struggle to do it, because it’s his era, he was already born thinking at 50 knots. He is not a sailor from the Moro di Venezia who is dragged by the hair and put on board Luna Rossa”.

In your opinion, could a Checco Bruni, helmsman of the current Luna Rossa, helm the Moor of Venice?

“Safe. But also a J-Class. On the other hand, in my opinion, he could not steer a 19th century clipper. Too big a leap. A bit like in Formula 1. Fangio drove incredible, heavy cars that braked every other time. Probably a Leclerc today could drive his cars, but Fangio wouldn’t be able to do the other way around. The technological hiatus allows you to go backwards, but not too far forward”.

Are the boats changing, does the America’s Cup change?

“I don’t think the cup changes much. In the details, perhaps. But the game is always the same. Departures, entrances, crossings, overlays, refusals, passages around the buoy, laylines. I think, rather, that the game makes it more difficult to emerge than in the past. Generally speaking, let’s take a big guy like Elvstrom. He was a phenomenon, he had the physique, the talent, the mind and also the training on his side. And he stood out above all. He also influenced the design, with his ideas, which had no comparison with a computer. Today, however, the sailors are distant from each other by a trifle, they are all good, they have computers on their side which in a certain sense share information and at the same time they are intelligent machines against which little can be done, but current sailors, on the other hand, have to face the risk of making huge mistakes, which are more difficult to compensate for than in Elvstrom’s era”.

Returning to the initial question, are the flying sailors of the America’s Cup different from those of Azzurra?

“I think it’s an impossible comparison. Everyone lives his time. Was Fangio or Senna better? Was Baracca better or a current jet pilot? I don’t know. The means have changed, they go faster, and man adapts. But the man is always that. It’s not like today’s sailors have the biggest brains or six fingers. They only have experiences made in addition, which are different from those of those who preceded them, and they have different means. The problem is that it’s the same for their opponents.”

Italian ocean sailing smiles. The good results in the Route du Rhum are a nice breath of fresh air. Then, of course, there are all the others. Above all the French, who in any case always dictate the law on the ocean. Never mind the singles, who can be beatable. But their ocean sail movement, is that beatable? I asked Cino Ricci, who apart from the America’s Cup, is a profound enthusiast and connoisseur of ocean sailing. He follows the regattas, he has given advice to everyone in Italy, he was the putative father of Simone Bianchetti, he has met many sacred monsters and French legends on the offshore regatta fields.

Sino, are the French impregnable in terms of movement on the great outdoors?

“The gap between France and Italy is unbridgeable. We are an expression of art, of fashion, of the car, certainly also of the America’s Cup compared to them, but the French are superior to us on the oceans”.

Because?

“Because they love adventure. They seek adventure. It’s in their blood and it’s enough to see not only in sailing, but more or less in all extreme sports: there is almost always a Frenchman. It’s a matter of culture”.

We also have and have had ocean-going sailors. And good.

“Yes, but they are white flies. And it’s not just about sailors…”.

What do you mean?

“Did you see all those spectators at the start of the Route du Rhum? Even those who went the following Wednesday to the postponed departure. It was already sunset time, it was freezing cold, and they were there to greet those setting sail towards the lock. They were there because they identified with the skippers, because they lived their adventure”.

Some of the sailors were ready to leave even in the storm.

“But yes, because for them it is, I repeat, adventure. Are we more people who reason, who say why do we have to go and throw ourselves into hell, risking the boat? The French are obsessed, they just jump in. And it’s no coincidence that our team goes to France to train with them”.

Matter of culture, you say.

“In Brittany they left to go fishing on the banks of Newfoundland, in all weathers. It was the ocean, it was something epic”.

The French also have sponsors, though.

“The same goes for sponsors as well. Same culture, same desire for adventure. We have the money, but we prefer to invest it in football or basketball.”