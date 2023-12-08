Home » America’s Cup: Argentina defending champion in the group with Chile – Football
Sports

America’s Cup: Argentina defending champion in the group with Chile – Football

by admin
America’s Cup: Argentina defending champion in the group with Chile – Football

World champion Argentina will face Chile in the first round of the 2024 Copa America, scheduled in the United States from June 20 to July 14, when the final will be held in Miami. In the draw made last night in the metropolis of Florida, the group of Lionel Messi’s team also includes Peru and winner of a play-off between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago. Archrivals Brazil are instead in group D, together with Colombia, Paraguay and Jamaica, just as there will be no immediate meetings with Uruguay, placed in group C with the hosts United States, Panama and Bolivia. Finally, group B includes Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and the winner of the draw between Costa Rica and Honduras.


Argentina, holders of the trophy, won in 2021, are the big favorites for the next edition and will have the honor of playing the inaugural match in Atlanta (Georgia). As in 2016, on the occasion of the Centenary Cup already played in the United States, the format was expanded to 16 teams, given that the six Concacaf national teams (North and Central America and the Caribbean) were added to the ten usual South American Conmebol competitors. . The tournament will be a small dress rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which will see the participation of 48 nations.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Customs ruins a copy of Pokémon Yellow: it was worth over $10,000

You may also like

«Alcohol, drugs and medicines, I am being treated....

Track and Field – 2024 National Indoor Track...

The national team in pink and purple

Lionel Messi likely to miss Inter Miami’s match...

Dortmund’s pride in being one of Europe’s greats

Kevin De Bruyne is out, national coach Tedesco...

Who is Eduard Romeu, the lord of Barça’s...

VfB Stuttgart: VfB President Vogt defends himself against...

Lionel Messi propels Inter Miami into Concacaf Champions...

European Football Championship: Special rules should allow public...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy