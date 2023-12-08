America’s Cup: Argentina defending champion in the group with Chile – Football

World champion Argentina will face Chile in the first round of the 2024 Copa America, scheduled in the United States from June 20 to July 14, when the final will be held in Miami. In the draw made last night in the metropolis of Florida, the group of Lionel Messi’s team also includes Peru and winner of a play-off between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago. Archrivals Brazil are instead in group D, together with Colombia, Paraguay and Jamaica, just as there will be no immediate meetings with Uruguay, placed in group C with the hosts United States, Panama and Bolivia. Finally, group B includes Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and the winner of the draw between Costa Rica and Honduras.





Argentina, holders of the trophy, won in 2021, are the big favorites for the next edition and will have the honor of playing the inaugural match in Atlanta (Georgia). As in 2016, on the occasion of the Centenary Cup already played in the United States, the format was expanded to 16 teams, given that the six Concacaf national teams (North and Central America and the Caribbean) were added to the ten usual South American Conmebol competitors. . The tournament will be a small dress rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which will see the participation of 48 nations.



