It is certainly not a coincidence. The 37th America’s Cup will start on 12 October 2024 in Barcelona. October 12, Columbus Day, the day of the discovery of America.

The calendar was unveiled this morning. It begins on Saturday 12 October, therefore, with the first of 13 tests. The winner is whoever between the challenger and Team New Zealand that holds the trophy, will reach seven victories first. Two races a day, with a probable final sprint on the weekend of 19/20 October. There are several reserve days in between – the weather conditions the calendar, obviously – and there is a possible recovery week from Monday 21st to Sunday 27th October.

Furthermore, race 5 and the Women’s America’s Cup Regatta Final are scheduled for 16 October, the women’s America’s Cup final, which will compete with the Ac40s, the smaller flying monohulls compared to the Ac75s of the traditional America’s Cup.

As for the regatta field, it is planned to the south of the city, facing the beach.