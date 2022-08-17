The lotta for women’s rights in the West has passed for years of battles of emancipation, in which the achievements have been many and fundamental: the right to vote, to study, to abortion, to divorce, to the use of contraceptives. Battles that are not over yet and that persistently continue to bridge the gender gap. However, there is a place in the world where these freedoms have never reached, where the various stages of these fundamentals female conquests they have never crossed the doors of the community, of houses, of families. Where women live as in the eighteenth century. This is the case with the numerous communities of Amish present in various States of America, anchored to the uses and customs of pre-industrial society.

Born in Switzerland in the sixteenth century, the Amish religious community moved to America in the eighteenth century to avoid persecution. Must not mislead the bucolic landscape, the community spirit that sees them all united in weddings and funerals and in case of need: their life marked by work, prayer and family is only apparently simple. The placid rural landscape dotted with barns and large wooden farms is suggestive, as is their fleeting passage in vintage horse-drawn carriages. Everyone dresses as in the eighteenth century, men, women and children. But within this fundamentalist religious community isolated from the world, tenaciously anchored to traditions that have nothing to do with modernity, it is precisely the female population, subject to rigid and inflexible rules. For women it is prohibited cut their hair, which they must always wear collected in headphones that cover the head: they can only take them off in very rare moments, for example at home, when they do the laundry but as long as they are not seen by anyone. The dresses, which must be long to the ankles, must not include buttons: to avoid temptations and to make it difficult to undress, women’s dresses consist of a single piece with lots of long sleeves, even in summer: short sleeves are considered risque , therefore ‘dangerous’.

Technology and progress are bandits: It is forbidden to watch television or listen to music. Housewives are forced – in almost all congregations, except the most open, which admit very rare exceptions – tostingy and clean everything by hand, without the aid of washing machines or other household appliances. Even electricity does not exist, and to heat the water for bathing you need to put a basin in the sun. All things that are contrary to princes of the church are banned: therefore sex before marriage and the use of contraceptives are absolutely forbidden. And it is no coincidence that Amish families are very numerous. Those who do not abide by the rules are met with punishments severe or I am banned from the community, losing all contact with their family.

The children are sent to school up to 13 yearswhere they are usually taught by single girls promoted to this role by the elderly and chosen by the community on the basis of a recognized, rigorous and devoted moral conduct. There is no chance for girls to find a job or have financial independence: they are meant to be housewives. For this reason, little more than girls are educated to their role which must not cross the borders of the four walls of the house, where they are called to look after the family and only take care of the housework, cleaning, cooking, looking after the numerous offspring – it has been calculated that an average family has 7 children – and obey and serve the husband, on which they have no say. They cannot make themselves beautiful: it is forbidden to wear make-up or shave, and to make them accustomed from an early age to not giving weight to the exterior, they let them play only with faceless dolls, and when grown up being immortalized in photos is forbidden.

It is the Amish boy who chooses his wife, future brides are not even allowed to dream of a white dress for a day, the long-awaited one in which from daughters they become wives to become mothers themselves. And so they get married wearing, in front of the whole community who acts as a witness, very simple clothes, without ornaments, which very often they sew themselves, in a party without flowers, without cake and without too much fuss. Even wedding rings are banned, as are bracelets, earrings and necklaces.

Although that of the Amish is an almost impenetrable community, and in the environment there is silence, some time ago it came out in America, from testimony of some women, the scandal of alleged sexual abuse: the victims in this case are threatened, blamed, considered ‘responsible’ for the rape and forced into silence, having no possibility or means to communicate with the outside world. Men who abuse them are instead subjected to mild punishment – such as requiring them not to sit with other members of the community for a few weeks – and then come forgive yourself and rehabilitated. After the scandal that shocked America, committees were created in the Amish community with the task of report violence to the American police and local authorities.