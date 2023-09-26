AMOLED display and many other new features!

Garmin has just unveiled its latest creation: the Garmin Vivoactive 5. Just last month, the company had unveiled the Venu 3 and Venu 3S models. This new device represents the successor to the now dated Vivoactive 4, launched way back in 2019, but stands out for notable improvements and a more accessible price than its predecessor. The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is positioned as a mid-range smartwatch and below we will immediately show you what it has to offer.

Garmin’s latest smartwatch, the Vivoactive 5, is a great device that offers a wide range of features for fitness and wellness enthusiasts. This wearable device, just announced on September 20, stands out with its impressive 11-day battery life and a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that ensures a high-quality viewing experience.

The Vivoactive 5 is designed with a lightweight aluminum bezel and a comfortable silicone strap, offering a combination of comfort and durability. It is available in four attractive color combinations: including Orchid Metallic, Black Slate, Blue Metallic and Cream Gold, to suit different preferences and styles.

Compared to its predecessor, the Vivoactive 5 has numerous new features and improvements that make it an extremely interesting upgrade. Among these, the ability to monitor different sleep phases, naps and other vital parameters such as blood oxygen level (Pulse Ox) and heart rate variability (HRV) stands out. This data is processed every morning into a comprehensive report that also includes the weather forecast for the day.

Another notable feature of the Vivoactive 5 is Body Battery monitoring, which constantly monitors your energy levels throughout the day. This monitor provides valuable information on when it’s best to be active and when to take a break, based on your energy levels. Plus, it offers helpful insights into how sleep, naps, daily activities, and stress affect your energy levels. It should be noted that this is the same improved version of the Body Battery monitoring feature introduced in August on the Garmin Venu 3 series.

In addition to its health and fitness-focused features, the Vivoactive 5 also includes a Wheelchair mode dedicated to wheelchairs. This feature allows you to monitor your daily pushes and provides alerts regarding weight shifts. Additionally, a specific wheelchair sports app and dedicated training programs are included in the watch, making it a great device for wheelchair users who want to stay fit and active.

New features on the Vivoactive 5 also include post-workout recovery time tracking and guided meditation sessions to reduce stress and anxiety.

Plus, you have the ability to customize the look of the watch, including choosing between two font sizes to display smart notifications, workout data, and more.

These customizations make it up to par with the best smartwatches currently available on the market.

Overall, the Vivoactive 5 appears to be a versatile and powerful wearable for health and fitness, offering plenty of advanced features. With a long-lasting battery, a high-quality AMOLED display and advanced tracking tools, it presents itself as a very complete package, especially considering the price.

According to Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer product sales at Garmin: “The Vivoactive 5 was designed to fit your active lifestyle, combining premium features with a sleek design and an affordable price.”

Starting from September 20, you can purchase the Garmin Vivoactive 5 series at the recommended retail price of 299.99 euros in Italy, the Garmin portal indicates 3-5 weeks for first shipments.

Here are the detailed technical specifications of the Garmin Vivoactive 5:

Display: 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 and is equipped with the “always on” function, which allows it to always be active.

Water resistance: The Vivoactive 5 is resistant to diving up to 5 atmospheres, equivalent to approximately 50 meters deep.

Monitoring: The device offers a wide range of monitoring features, including heart rate with notifications in case of abnormalities, blood oxygen saturation, stress monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring and women’s health.

Storage: The Vivoactive 5 has 4GB of storage to hold data and applications.

Connectivity: It features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity and supports GPS, Glonass and Galileo positioning. Plus, it supports Garmin Pay for cashless payments.

Sensors: The device is equipped with several sensors, including accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, thermometer (with tempe sensor) and others.

Battery life: battery life varies depending on the mode of use:

Smartwatch mode: Up to 11 days (5 days with the “always on” function active).

Power saving smartwatch mode: Up to 21 days.

GPS-only GNSS mode: Up to 21 hours.

GNSS mode all systems: Up to 17 hours.

GNSS mode all systems + music: Up to 8 hours.

Accident Detection: The device can detect accidents during some activities, thus providing greater safety for the user.

Straps: Uses 20mm quick release silicone straps, suitable for wrists with circumferences from 125mm to 190mm.

Case Dimensions: Case dimensions are 42.2 x 42.2 x 11.1mm.

Weight: the weight of the device is 26 grams, while with the strap it reaches 36 grams.

Available Colors: The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is available in several colors, including Orchid Metallic, Black Slate, Blue Metallic, and Cream Gold.

