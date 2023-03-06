Maybe you don’t know but among the 10 most aggressive animals in the world there is also a terrible fly.

It’s not so much about size (the whale is tame, as is the elephant), but about circumstances.

Except for a very few, most animals are not aggressive. But they can become so when they feel threatened or if they are in a dangerous situation.

The 10 most aggressive animals in the world

No, the white shark doesn’t attack man, despite the films that tell about it. He only does this if he senses a threat or if he is particularly hungry.

In general, animals they avoid attacking humans, but it’s not impossible. For this you need to know how to behave (for example if you meet a bear).

It is therefore important to keep a safe distance when in their vicinity.

Here are 10 of the animals best known for their aggression

1. Hippopotamus

Hippos can be extremely territorial and aggressive if they feel threatened, especially during mating season.

2. Crocodile

They are predators by nature and can become very aggressive when threatened.

Read also: The fastest animals in the world, one you don’t expect

3. Grizzly Bear

Grizzlies can be very territorial and aggressive if they feel threatened or if they see their cubs in danger.

4. Leone

Lions are very territorial animals and can become aggressive if they feel their territory is threatened.

5. Scorpio

Many scorpions are venomous and can become very aggressive if they feel threatened.

6. Rhino

Rhinos can become very aggressive if they feel threatened or provoked.

7. Great White Shark

While they don’t attack humans as often, white sharks are known to be aggressive when threatened.

Read also

8. Bison

Bisons can become very aggressive if they feel threatened or if they see their cubs in danger.

9. Orangutan

Some types of orangutans can become aggressive if they feel threatened or if they are in a stressful situation.

10. Mosca Tse-Tse

This fly is known for its painful bite and can transmit sleeping sickness, making it potentially dangerous to humans.

Foto: Pexels

Advertising