Amruta Wyssmann masters the wall with one and a half arms

Born in India, she was born with one and a half arms and was adopted in Switzerland. Climbing has changed her life, she is not afraid of contact.

Amruta Wyssmann laughs. How she almost always laughs.

Amruta Wyssmann is concerned about the gray handles. They are round and she doesn’t like round. Because Wyssmann cannot grip round climbing holds with her left arm, which ends just below the elbow – her “little sleeve”, as she calls it. She prefers handles with edges.

