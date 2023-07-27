Home » Amruta Wyssmann masters the wall with one and a half arms
Sports

Amruta Wyssmann masters the wall with one and a half arms

by admin
Amruta Wyssmann masters the wall with one and a half arms

Born in India, she was born with one and a half arms and was adopted in Switzerland. Climbing has changed her life, she is not afraid of contact.

Amruta Wyssmann laughs. How she almost always laughs.

Amruta Wyssmann is concerned about the gray handles. They are round and she doesn’t like round. Because Wyssmann cannot grip round climbing holds with her left arm, which ends just below the elbow – her “little sleeve”, as she calls it. She prefers handles with edges.

See also  Hurricane Apollo live: "Rotate counter-clockwise". What does it mean - breaking latest news

You may also like

Fabio Cannavaro buys the Centro Paradiso, the training...

Tour de France Femmes: “It’s unbelievable” – Bauernfeind...

FIFA WWC 2023, Visa with Laura Giuliani to...

Disqualification for Ukrainian Charlan after refusing to shake...

Carlos Santana Traded from Pirates to Brewers: Acquires...

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Tour de France Femmes: Ricarda Bauernfeind duped the...

F1, between the curves of Spa: this is...

Football: UEFA lets FC Barcelona start in the...

Cannavaro takes over Campo Paradiso, where Maradona –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy