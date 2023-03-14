Original title: 8:0 victory over Laos and the Chinese team won all three games and advanced to the second stage of the U-20 women’s football Asian preliminaries

On the evening of March 12th, in the third group match of the first phase of the U-20 Women’s Football Asian Cup qualifier, the Chinese U-20 National Women’s Football Team defeated the Laos U-20 Women’s Football Team with a score of 8:0. So far, this time “2024 U-20 Women’s Asian Cup” qualifiers first stage group stage,The Chinese team won all three games, scored 20 goals and did not concede a goal, and advanced to the second stage with the first place in the groupthe second stage of the competition will be held in June this year.

In the first minute of the game, the Laos defender accidentally scored an own goal under the pressure of Ouyang Yuhuan during the clearance, and the Chinese team led 1:0. Then the U-20 women’s football team scored 3 goals in a row in just 3 minutes. Yin Lihong grabbed a point in front of the goal in the 8th minute to expand the score to 2:0. One minute later, Huo Yuexin broke into the penalty area and shot low. The score reached 3:0. Yuhuan rewritten the score to 4:0 in the 11th minute. Huo Yuexin scored her second goal in the 36th minute. In the first half, China‘s U-20 women’s football team led 5:0.

In the 61st, 67th and 68th minutes of the second half, Huo Yuexin scored three more goals and scored five goals in this game. At the end of the game, the Chinese U-20 women's football team won 8:0. Wang Jun, the head coach of the Chinese U-20 National Women's Football Team, attended the post-match press conference. When reviewing the game, Wang Jun said: "On the premise of fully respecting the Laos team, we made a plan for this game. We also let all 23 players have the opportunity to play. This is also an opportunity for us to inspect all players. We have received good care and courtesy in Laos. Thank you. I am also very grateful to so many Chinese women's football fans at home and abroad. Support, the development of football is inseparable from the fans." When asked about the goals and main opponents of the U20 Asian Cup, Wang Jun said: "The North Korean team and the Japanese team are our main opponents. We have been learning and catching up with the Japanese team. I believe we will be able to win in the end."

