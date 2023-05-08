an arduous journey of triumph

On the last day of April, under the glass dome of the Wyndham Garden Astana in Kazakhstan, Chinese chess player Ding Liren defeated Russian player Nepomniachtchi in the final round of a four-round rapid chess playoff to become the 17th “World Chess Champion” since the first champion of modern international chess in 1886, and the first “World Chess Champion” from China.

It has been a long and arduous journey for Ding Liren.

Born in October 1992 in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, a city renowned for its chess culture, he showed exceptional talent at a young age. He was the first Chinese chess player to break through the Elo mark of 2800 on the world chess ranking by FIDE, set a world record of 100 consecutive unbeaten slow games, and even defeated Magnus Carlsen, the 16th World Chess Champion.

In 2018 and 2020, Ding Liren made it to the FIDE Candidates Tournament by finishing as the runner-up in the FIDE World Cup, achieving fourth and sixth place, respectively. These two experiences planted the seeds in his mind to strive for becoming the “World Chess Champion”.

On the occasion of World Chess Day on July 20, 2022, while the world is celebrating, the reigning world chess champion, Magnus Carlsen, announced that he will not seek to defend his title, meaning that the 2023 FIDE World Championship will feature the winners of the Candidates Tournament, Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren.

This marks the first opportunity for a Chinese male chess player to contend for the world championship.

Ding Liren’s journey to the top was not an easy one. He faced numerous setbacks, including missing out on qualifying matches, but managed to make it to the Candidate Tournament as a replacement. He started off slow in the Candidate Tournament but managed to finish second. Later, he unexpectedly qualified for the World Chess Championship and faced several moments where he was behind in the game but managed to catch up and turn things around. He never wasted any opportunity, no matter how small. In the end, he proved that “luck favors the prepared”.

Ding Liren finally crowned himself as the “World Chess Champion”, and China’s 35-year-old “Four Steps” strategy had finally paid off: first winning the women’s individual world championship, then the women’s team world championship, followed by the men’s team entering the top ranks of the world championships, and finally, winning the men’s individual world championship.

The last piece of the puzzle for the “Grand Slam” of world chess champions was completed by Ding’s victory, making the Chinese team one of only three superpowers in the world to have accomplished this feat. From Liu Wenzhe and Qi Jingxuan in the early years to Xie Jun, Ye Jiangchuan, Xu Jun, and now, Hou Yifan, Ju Wenjun, and Ding Liren, generations of top-notch Chinese players have never stopped striving for the summit.

Ding Liren’s tumultuous journey to the top is a microcosm of China’s chess development over the past 30 years. More than two decades ago, a young boy, after watching Xie Jun’s chess game, became determined to become a top chess player. Now, thanks to Ding’s championship victory, countless young people will likely be inspired to follow in his footsteps and enter the world of international chess.

Special Report｜Ding Liren, how did China become the first “World Chess King”

On the last day of April, under the glass dome of the Winter Garden in Astana, Kazakhstan, Chinese chess player Ding Liren defeated Russian chess player Nepomnyach in the last game of the four-game extra game, becoming the modern international chess player in 1886. The 17th “World Chess King” since the birth of the first world champion of chess, and the first “World Chess King” from China.

This journey has been longer than anyone imagined.

Ding Liren was born in October 1992 in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, known as the “City of Chess”. Ding Liren showed his extraordinary talent early on. He was the first Chinese chess player to break through 2800 points. He set a world record of 100 unbeaten slow chess games and once defeated the “World Chess King” Carlsen.

In 2018 and 2020, he advanced to the Candidates Tournament twice with the World Cup runner-up. Ding Liren won the fourth and sixth place respectively. These two competition experiences have planted the seeds in his heart to challenge the “World Chess King”.

In 2022, when the World National Elephant Day on July 20 is being celebrated around the world, the then world champion Carlsen announced that he will no longer fight for the defending title, which means that the two sides of the 2023 World Championship will be the winner of the candidate competition. Bo and runner-up Ding Liren.

This is the first time that Chinese men’s chess players have the opportunity to compete for the world championship.

From frequently missing the qualifying rounds to making up for the Candidates; from driving low and high in the Candidates to win the runner-up, to accidentally making up the runner-up to qualify for the World Championship; falling behind three times and tying up three times, always hanging by a thread, but always able to back to life. Along the way, Ding Liren did not waste every opportunity that did not seem to be an opportunity, and finally proved that “the goddess of luck prefers those who are prepared.”

Ding Liren was crowned the “World Chess King” as he wished, and the 35-year “four-step” strategy of the Chinese Xiangren has finally come to fruition: first win the women’s individual world championship, then hit the women’s team world championship, then the men’s team enters the forefront of the world championship, and finally win the world championship. Won a good ranking in the men’s personal world.

The last piece of the jigsaw puzzle of the world championship “Grand Slam” was successfully filled by Ding Liren’s victory, and the Chinese team became one of the only three super teams in the world to complete this feat. From Liu Wenzhe and Qi Jingxuan in the early years, to Xie Jun, Ye Jiangchuan, Xu Jun, and now to Hou Yifan, Ju Wenjun, and Ding Liren, generations of national players have never stopped climbing the peak.

Ding Liren’s extremely rugged and twists and turns to win the championship is just the epitome of the development of Chinese national elephants in the past 30 years. More than 20 years ago, the young Ding Liren became firm in his dream of becoming a top chess player after watching Xie Jun’s chess match on the spot. Today, there will be countless young people who will plant the seeds of entering the world of chess because of Ding Liren’s victory.

Text | Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Zhao Liangchen

Picture | Xinhua News Agency

Translation |