Title: Santiago Gimenez’s Goal Seals Victory for Mexico National Team, Argentine Press Claims Credit for Championship

After a challenging period for the Mexico national team, they finally found some relief as Santi Gimenez’s goal led them to victory. However, the Argentine press asserts that it was an Argentine who made the champion Tri.

The Ole newspaper took the credit for the title of the Aztec team, highlighting the role of Santiago Gimenez in securing the Concacaf championship. The note published by Ole states that Gimenez, who was born in Buenos Aires and previously represented the Albiceleste youth teams, decided to fully embrace his Mexican heritage. His crucial goal has now etched his name in the history of the Mexico national team.

This announcement by the Argentine media outlet caught the attention of both Mexican and Argentine fans, who expressed their sentiments in the comment section of the post.

The reactions mostly came from the Albiceleste supporters, emphasizing that Mexico needs its own talent to achieve important milestones. Some voiced their frustration, stating that without Argentine players, Mexico cannot win anything. These comments reflect the growing rivalry between the two nations, following Mexico’s defeat against Argentina at the previous World Cup, where the South Americans went on to claim the title.

However, Mexican fans also chimed in, mentioning Luka Romero, the player dubbed the “new Messi,” who was born in Durango, Mexico. The mention of Romero highlights the talent and potential within Mexico’s own ranks.

The rivalries between Mexico and Argentina continue to intensify, as both nations strive for success on the international stage. While Gimenez’s goal has undoubtedly brought joy to the Mexican team and its supporters, the debate about the importance of Argentine players in Mexico’s success rages on.

For more sports news, stay updated by joining our WhatsApp group by sending the word “HIGH” to the provided link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

