pavia

Giancarlo Mezzadra with his 55 years of activity is the oldest boxing manager in Pavia and was awarded by Maurizio Niutta, president of Pavia boxing.

«I handed over a gold medal – explains Niutta – the motivation? AP Pavia embraces the man who represents its past, present and future ».

Giancarlo made the history of provincial and national boxing. He entered the gym in 1967, he never came out. As an amateur he won the Lombard novices championship, as a pro he fought six matches including the one in Copenhagen with the world challenger Wassaja. “I left boxing just for work – he remembers – since I fell in love with it, I stayed in the gym, first as assistant teacher, then as sports director”.

If the AP Pavia lives now it is also and above all thanks to him. “When Cinio Sconfietti left, the entire board also resigned – explains Mezzadra – I led the company first by appointing Vincenzo Belcastro as president, then Maurizio Niutta”. As a boxer, Mezzadra crossed gloves with all the best of the time, from Rocky Mattioli to Biancardi and Campari. «Those were years in which people like Azevedo also boxed at Pavia Boxing – recalls Giancarlo – today are no longer those times, but thanks to the Cremaschi and Falcone masters there are some interesting young people. We are ready to resume activities in September at the gymnasium east of the PalaRavizza and to organize a meeting in the autumn ».

And yes, because Giancarlo as organizer has contributed to setting up matches that will remain in the history of boxing, such as the one between Vincenzo Belcastro and Salim Medjkoune, when the courtyard of the Visconti castle opened for the first time to boxing or the one between Giacobbe Fragomeni and Silvio Branco, which brought 4,000 people to via Treves. «I have prepared many for Giacobbe, who has become almost a brother – smiles Giancarlo – when he returns to Pavia, he always comes to us. For Gianluca Frezza I set up the Mediterranean title first and the Italian championship after ».

Mezzadra was also president of the Ex Boxers Club, when among the numerous members there was also the actor Walter Chiari, an indelible testimony in the book “La boxe a Pavia”, which he personally supervised. –