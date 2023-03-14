Take that, Thomas Bach: Joint resolution of groups @Europarl_EN on the attitude of the IOC, overwhelmingly adopted: “embarrassment to the international world of sport” “calls on the Member States … to expert pressure on the IOC”. “Condemnation of the recent IOC decision”. pic.twitter.com/mEAB3uEbDU — SPORT & POLITICS (@JensWeinreich) February 17, 2023

The remarkable resolution of European Parliament is this a. The paper by three dozen sports ministers is yet another document pressuring and, to a certain extent, exposing the IOC’s nasty Russian Olympic plans. For ten days, sports ministers from around the world struggled to reach a consensus on how best to tell the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to attend the Paris 2024 Summer Games is a bad idea. On Monday evening, the much-anticipated Opinion published, signed by ministers and state secretaries from 34 nations on four continents.

The ministers express “strong concerns” about the half-baked plans of the IOC to integrate Russians and Belarusians into the Olympic competitions as so-called neutral athletes, which is currently being discussed within the framework of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is already happening. (Funnily enough, I was just in Qatar, and who was the first person I met at the airport: the OCA director from Kuwait responsible for the integration of the Russians and the Asian Games, one of Sheikh Ahmad’s longtime loyal servants.)

“As long as fundamental issues and the significant lack of clarity and concrete details about a workable neutrality model remain unresolved, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete again,” the ministers write.

„Reiterates its condemnation of the recent decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in qualifications for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games under a neutral flag, which runs counter to those countries‘ multifaceted isolation and will be used by both regimes for propaganda

purposes; calls on the Member States and the international community to exert pressure on the IOC to reverse this decision, which is an embarrassment to the international world of sport and to adopt a similar position on any other spart, cultural or scientific events;“

Compared to the shorter but more eloquent resolution of the European Parliament last Thursday, the ministerial paper is characterized by diplomacy. That’s only natural. The parliamentarians described the IOC plans as “an embarrassment for international sport” and called for pressure to be put on the IOC at all levels to reverse the plans. The initiators of the meeting of sports ministers initially wanted to take as many of the participants in the video conference on February 10 with them and not to be divided by IOC lobbyists in politics, who have been doing everything they can to break the alliance of the three dozen nations for weeks. It succeeded – and that is one of the document’s strengths.

The signature of France, for example, which will host the summer games in Paris next year, could only be obtained with a paper with a weaker content. That now minister Amelie Oudea-Castera signed, has more than symbolic character. The official title of Madame Oedá-Castéra is: Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. So the IOC no longer has 100% support in France’s government. Not in Paris anyway: mayor Anne Hidalgobusiness partner of the IOC in the Olympic joint venture, has long spoken out against the participation of the Russians.

According to my information, a minority of the 36 nations supported the consistent Olympic exclusion of the two warmongering nations in the ministerial consultations. In addition to Poland and the Baltic States, these included Great Britain, the Netherlands, Canada, Scandinavian countries and Germany.

Two dozen nations have taken part in the discussion process over the past few days with written statements. France, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Cyprus, Italy, Japan, the United States and Australia appear to have been among the countries that would support athletes from Russia and Belarus participating in the Olympics under strict conditions. The paper leaves this option open. On the one hand, they still shake hands with the IOC, are known for the so-called autonomy of sport, but declare unequivocally that the IOC leadership around President Thomas Bach didn’t do their homework.

“Sport and politics are closely intertwined in Russia and Belarus,” write the ministers: “We have serious concerns as to whether it will be possible for Russian and Belarusian Olympians to start as neutrals – under the conditions of the IOC that they do not agree with allowed to identify their country – if they are financed and supported directly by their states.” The example of tennis, where professionals from Russia and Belarus take part in tournaments, should not be generalized.

But that is exactly the central point in the IOC planning. The IOC issued a statement on the sports ministers’ statement on Tuesday. It states that Russians and Belarusians will participate as “neutral athletes and will in no way represent their state or any other organization of their country, as they already do in the professional leagues, particularly in Europe, the United States and Canada, as well as in some individual professional sports.” happen.

But the sports ministers say exactly the opposite: They argue that practice in team sports and tennis cannot be applied to all sports in the Paris Olympic program. Because the majority of athletes and medal winners are connected to the military – there is no neutrality per se. “The close ties between Russian athletes and the Russian military are a cause for concern,” the ministers said. “Our collective approach has therefore never been discrimination based on nationality alone, but these strong concerns need to be addressed by the IOC.”

Representatives from 36 nations took part in the video conference on February 10th. As a war party, Ukraine is not one of the signatories to the document. Of the other 35 participants of the video conference had first Australia, Hungary and Switzerland did not sign the paper. But there are also signatures from Romania and Liechtenstein, so that a total of 34 countries supported the declaration by Tuesday afternoon. It has never existed in this form before.

Australia, one of the three deviants, is hosting the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane. There the longstanding IOC Vice-President John Coates, one of the few close confidants of Thomas Bach and his most important helper, lobbies. On Tuesday, however, Australia made a surprising reversal. According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Sports, it was an administrative error that the signature of the Minister of Sports Anika Wells initially missing. In fact, Australia has now been added to the list – another small defeat for the Olympic group in Lausanne.

Die Switzerland, whose signature is also missing, as the home of the IOC and more than half a hundred international sports associations, has traditionally found it difficult to put thumbscrews on the sports groups. The influence of the IOC in the capital Bern is considerable. Only recently was with the former Swiss Federal Councilor and Minister of Sport Ueli Maurer one of the most important sports lobbyists was appointed to the so-called IOC Ethics Committee. In this way, IOC President Bach likes to renew old alliances and dependencies.

In their resolution, the sports ministers also recall the IOC statement of February 28, 2022, shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in which the international sports federations were recommended to exclude Russian and Belarusian teams. “We have established that the situation on the ground in Ukraine has only deteriorated since this statement,” the ministers state.

“We firmly believe that given the unchanged situation regarding Russian aggression in Ukraine, and out of fairness and solidarity towards the Ukrainian athletes whose facilities were destroyed and who had to leave their country (or had to stay to fighting to defend Ukraine, where very many lost their lives), there is no practical reason to deviate from the exclusion rule for Russian and Belarusian athletes.”

The sports ministers call on the IOC to respond to the arguments of the 34 nations and to reconsider the Olympic plans. “We also note that Russia and Belarus have it in their own hands to pave the way for the full return of their athletes to the international sports community by ending the war they started.”

