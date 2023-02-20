Home Sports “An extraordinary man, a dear friend. Unforgettable»- Corriere TV
(LaPresse) Lapo Elkann remembers Gianluca Vialli, who died in London on the night of 6 January after fighting pancreatic cancer for five years. “He was a dear friend. I remember him well in the duet with Mancini and he did incredible things for Sampdoria »said the entrepreneur in a video on Twitter. «He brought the Champions League to Juve. Gianluca I adore you, you are always in our heart. You are an extraordinary man that we cannot forget »he concluded.

January 7, 2023 – Updated January 7, 2023 , 10:43 pm

