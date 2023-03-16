The Tokyo Dome is the Japanese baseball stadium par excellence. The national team plays there and the Giants play there, which are Tokyo’s baseball team, the most titled in the country, but it also hosts foreign matches of the North American Major League and concerts by great international artists. Thursday morning (11 am, live on Sky) it will be the turn of the Italian national baseball team to play at the Tokyo Dome, and will face Japan in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.

Reaching the Tokyo Dome was Italy’s goal, a selection coached and created in recent years by former Italian-American player Mike Piazza, who is part of the hall of fame of the major leagues for what he did in his career with the New York Mets. Piazza created a majority Italian-American team with Major League experience which for this very reason attracted unusual attention for Italian baseball during the tournament.

In addition to the composition and certain ways of doing typical of Italian Americans, the national team then made its debut in the tournament with a historic victory against Cuba, a national team with a deep-rooted baseball tradition, made up of several important major league players. After the victory against Cuba, Italy had been beaten by both Taiwan and Panama, and these two defeats had risked compromising its qualification. In a very even group, however, Italy finally managed to progress by winning their last match against the Netherlands.

This latest victory guaranteed both qualification for the next edition of the World Baseball Classic and access to the quarterfinals, with which he equaled the best result obtained ten years ago in the same tournament. From Taiwan, where it played in the group stage, the Italian national team then moved to Tokyo to play the most important match in its recent history.

Japan is one of the big favorites for the final victory. He won the first two World Baseball Classics, in 2006 and 2009, and finished third in the last two. It is also the reigning Olympic champion national team and together with the Caribbean countries and some of Central and South America is the country where baseball is played better than the United States. Italy therefore starts underdog, but already having the opportunity to compete in one of the big baseball stadiums in front of over 50,000 spectators will be something that will be remembered for a long time and could be a starting point.

The most symbolic player of the Japanese national team is certainly Shohei Ohtani, who will be the starting pitcher against Italy. He is famous because he knows how to hit and throw at the same time, with very high returns, comparable to those achieved by Babe Ruth, a legendary player of the New York Yankees and baseball once upon a time. Ohtani plays for the Angels in MLB and is often described in the United States as “the star American baseball needed.”

– Read also: Baseball is not ready yet for Shohei Ohtani