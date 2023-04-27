an investigation for “aggravated violence” opened after the clashes which followed the OL-OM match

An investigation has been opened for aggravated violence, after incidents between supporters which occurred on Sunday evening in the wake of the French football championship match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Olympique de Marseille (OM), reported, Tuesday, April 25, the Lyon prosecutor’s office.

Between 10:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m., after the final whistle, the police intervened “to freeze a situation related to a fight” outside the south bend of Groupama Stadium, explains, for its part, the Rhône prefecture, confirming information from the Progress and RMC Sport. Two supporters were injured, adds the prefecture, without specifying which club; one of them was picked up by paramedics. Two people were also arrested. According to the same source, other incidents, around 11 p.m., required a new intervention by the police, who used tear gas to disperse people who threw security barriers at them.

OL “strongly condemns” these incidents

Since Monday, a video has been circulating on social networks, where it has been relayed by accounts of OM supporters who claim that it was shot on Sunday evening. We see a man taken to task by a dozen individuals, thrown to the ground, then beaten. Racist remarks are also audible. Secondly, we see people trying to escape a cloud of smoke. The images seem to correspond to the incidents described by the prefecture.

Contacted by Agence-France Presse, Olympique Lyonnais recognized incidents around the stadium and the parking lot and mentioned a filmed fight. “OL strongly condemns the violence and the comments we hear on the video”, reacted the club, which notes that, for the moment, no complaint has been filed and encourages them to do so. In order to prevent the risk of disturbing public order, an order from the prefecture limited the number of Marseille supporters to 400 on the evening of the match, won by OM (2-1).