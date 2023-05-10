An NBA executive: “Jordan Poole negative presence in the Warriors locker room”

The theme linked to Jordan Poole and the difficulties encountered, in these Playoffs, by the player of the Golden State Warriors holds the limelight in the NBA. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report refers to the bad reputation that accompanies the player. “He doesn’t defend, he doesn’t create for others and the episode with Draymond Green didn’t do his image any good either. The rumors about him are those of a negative presence in the locker room”, this is the opinion of an anonymous NBA executive, according to Pincus.