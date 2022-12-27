UDINE. New phosphorus in the control room for the Apu Old Wild West. Diego Monaldi, playmaker born in 1993, has been a new Juventus player since Tuesday 27 December, the second addition to the current championship after that of Alessandro Gentile.

Numerically Monaldi, who arrived from Scafati, takes the place of Fabio Mian who took the opposite route.

CAREER

Diego Monaldi was born on April 3, 1993 in Aprila, where he began his basketball career. In 2005 he moved to Virtus Roma, where he hoarded accolades and trophies before moving to the youth sector of Mens Sana Siena, with which he made his debut in Serie A under the guidance of coach Pianigiani, also winning the 2010/11 championship.

From the summer of 2011 he began a long wandering along the boot: Florence, Casale, Bari, Reggio Calabria, Chieti, Sassari, Pesaro, Naples and Scafati. He also wore the blue with the Under 16, 18 and 20 national youth teams, as well as the experimental national team in 2015.

HUNT FOR TRIC

In Monaldi’s palmares there are promotions in Serie A with Napoli and Scafati, achieved at the first attempt in the last two years. In Udine, therefore, he will be able to aim for a historic trio. In 2021/22 he was also elected Mvp of the play-off final between Scafati and Cantù. The Aprilia point guard knows Matteo Boniciolli well, who coached him in 2019 at Vuelle Pesaro, and wears the black and white Apu after having touched him last season: the Udinese club looked for him before betting on Cappelletti.

His addition, together with that of Gentile and the exits of Mussini and Mian, contributes to redesigning a team which in the last month and a half has highlighted set-up problems and the absence of a director with leadership and vision of the game.

Contractual details: Monaldi has signed for one year with an option for a second, Mian goes to Scafati on loan until the end of the season having a two-year deal with Udine.

TOWARDS THE CUP

The comings and goings of the market animate the eve of the match against Cantù, a sort of revenge of the final won last March in Roseto by the Apu. Both Monaldi and Gentile will leave with the team, on Thursday Boniciolli will evaluate who to bring to the bench and who to send to the stands: the former Scafati is the favorite for a place in the eleven, having a much better physical condition than “AleGent”.

Gaspardo’s prices are up, and he seems to have put his heels behind him. He doesn’t start with the group but Tommaso Fantoma will be in the match, engaged since yesterday in the three-day meeting of the under 20 national team in Brescia.