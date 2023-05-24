An overwhelming start and a clear win. Vegas is close to the Stanley Cup Finals

An overwhelming start earned the Vegas hockey players a clear 4-0 victory over Dallas in the third conference final. The Golden Knights now lead the series 3-0 and are only one win away from the second NHL Finals in the club’s six-year history. The Golden Knights were winning by three goals in just 7:10, and home captain Jamie Benn was ejected after 113 seconds of the game for a foul with five minutes to go. The first star of the match was visiting goalkeeper Adin Hill, who stopped 34 shots, including four attempts by Radek Faksa.

