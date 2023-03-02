Of Sports editorial team

Mourinho, at the center of the controversy after the spat with Serra in the Cremonese-Roma match, also has to deal with the allegations by the Lazio Under 14 team, according to which the coach behaved unsportsmanlike during the category derby

Jose Mourinho Sunday was at trigorywhere, together with some players from the first team, he followed the derby Under 14 from Roma e Lazio, won by the Giallorossi. To celebrate the success, the kids – still wearing their boots and wearing their battle-scarred shirts – were invited to gather in the gym of the sports centre, where they took a picture with the Special One, for most of them an idol finally within reach of a selfie. Smiles, hugs, pats on the back after three golden points, which redeem the defeat of the first round and which could be fundamental in the race for first place in the last two days of the championship to be played before the final phase. A very normal scene of happiness and light-heartedness, therefore, behind which however some questionable aspects could be hidden.

Mourinho boos a Lazio U14 player

Indeed, in the last few hours, just as Mourinho is at the center of the controversy over his controversial expulsion at the end of the match he lost against

Cremona





, Lazio has raised its voice. As reported by the Messenger, the culprit would be the Portuguese precisely, who would not have limited himself to observing the match. According to the newspaper, the Special One – set up behind the benches – first booed a young biancoceleste player, namely Alexandru Milou, when the latter found himself kicking a penalty (made, thus shortening the distance on the opponents who were above by two goals). Then, with Roma ahead 2-1, he would have suggested to the Giallorossi talents to waste time by falling to the ground and feigning crampsso much so that – again according to the reconstruction – he deserved the reproaches of Tobia Assumma, the Lazio coach: No mister, this is not done, would have been the latter’s words. Another episode which, in short, is added to the last controversial hours experienced by Mourinho.



