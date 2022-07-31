SAN GIORGIO DI NOGARO. Marco Dri won a splendid bronze medal at the under 19 rowing world championships which ended yesterday on Lake Varese. The standard bearer of Canoa San Giorgio, paired with the Lombard Marco Selva, athlete from Cernobbio, climbed to the third step of the podium in the men’s doubles race, over the distance of 2000 meters. Better than the blue duo only Germany and Turkey did.

The Germans won gold with a time of 6’21 ”52; the Turks took the silver with a time of 6’22 ”97. Italy finished just behind, stopping the clock with a time of 6’24 “42, useful for keeping the tedious Dutch boat behind (6’25” 93), while Switzerland and Croatia were placed further behind, to complete the order of arrival of the final competition.

Friulano di Gonars, who grew up in the Sangiorgino association of president Luca Scaini, where he is coached by coach Massimiliano Candotti, Marco Dri climbed to the world podium after he stopped at the foot of the podium in 2021, finishing in fourth place: last season was paired with Emanuele Bergamin, while this year he composed with Marco Selva a combination that managed to conquer an extraordinary medal, for technical value, strength of the opponents and specific weight in a national team that in Varese finished in second place in the medal table by Nations, behind Greece and ahead of Germany. Two golds, six silvers and a bronze, the final balance of the under 19 world championship.

ItalRemo under 19 is also the nation with the highest overall number of medals. At the end of the event, in addition to the bronze of Dri and Selva, the Italian national team collected the gold in the four without women, a team which also included the Trieste-born Benedetta Pahor del Saturnia: for the azzurrine the world record also arrived, with time of 6’32 ”76.

The other gold for Italy came from Marco Prati from Ravenna, in the men’s single, capable of demolishing the resistance of Germany, which came second with an 11 ”lead. Silver for the four of a male couple, for the double female, for the single female, the two without female and the four with male and female. As for the race of Marco Dri and Marco Selva, the two blues started strong, taking the lead, followed by Germany and Turkey.

At 500 meters, the shifts went ahead, pulling the Germans behind them. The Italian couple did not let up and, managing every overtaking attempt by the Netherlands well, managed to bring home an exciting bronze.