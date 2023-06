The decision will be made on Thursday, June 29, whether Kari Jalonen will remain as coach of the Czech national ice hockey team in the next season, which ends with the home WC in Prague, or whether he and his implementation team will be dismissed a year before the end of the contract. That is, on the day when the winner of the Golden Stick poll for the best Czech player of the past season will also be announced. Union president Alois Hadamczik announced this on Twitter on his 71st birthday.

