Home » An unexpected ending. FIA sports director Nielsen resigned after a year
Sports

An unexpected ending. FIA sports director Nielsen resigned after a year

by admin
An unexpected ending. FIA sports director Nielsen resigned after a year

According to the BBC, 59-year-old Nielsen was unhappy that the FIA ​​was unwilling to make the changes he believed were necessary to better manage races.

During this year’s Belgian Grand Prix, Nielsen was praised by Mercedes driver George Russell, the director of the drivers’ association, according to whom the Briton was “a great addition to the FIA ​​team”. Nielsen has previously worked as sporting director of the F1 teams Tyrell, Benetton, Renault and Williams.

Nielsen’s arrival as FIA sporting director was part of the measures put in place following the unraveling of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which Max Verstappen won his first title in controversial circumstances. Missteps in race management were not avoided even in the following year 2022.

Nielsen’s departure was only reported internally by the FIA. Two weeks earlier, the head of the women’s commission, Deborah Mayer, had left the federation.

See also  F1 ONLINE: The Austrian Grand Prix will start with a separate points sprint

You may also like

Serie A summary: Roma defeated nine-man Napoli, Inter...

Jesús Corona asks Luis Ángel Malagón for the...

Matte Smets started as captain against Charleroi in...

Trento, Virtus Bologna and Reggio Emilia qualified for...

Tianjin pairs skating combination ranked second in short...

Aspinall already eliminated in the second round

Michael Jordan earned four times more with this...

Serie A, goals and highlights of the 17th...

The “post-00s” who reached the top of the...

Sad Christmas in Tigres, Fulgencio and 2 more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy