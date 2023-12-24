An unexpected ending. FIA sports director Nielsen resigned after a year

According to the BBC, 59-year-old Nielsen was unhappy that the FIA ​​was unwilling to make the changes he believed were necessary to better manage races.

During this year’s Belgian Grand Prix, Nielsen was praised by Mercedes driver George Russell, the director of the drivers’ association, according to whom the Briton was “a great addition to the FIA ​​team”. Nielsen has previously worked as sporting director of the F1 teams Tyrell, Benetton, Renault and Williams.

Nielsen’s arrival as FIA sporting director was part of the measures put in place following the unraveling of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which Max Verstappen won his first title in controversial circumstances. Missteps in race management were not avoided even in the following year 2022.

Nielsen’s departure was only reported internally by the FIA. Two weeks earlier, the head of the women’s commission, Deborah Mayer, had left the federation.

Share this: Facebook

X

