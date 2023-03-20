Home Sports An unlucky run decided. You can’t give Třínac six minutes of power play, Hořava was sorry
An unlucky run decided. You can’t give Třínac six minutes of power play, Hořava was sorry

“It’s balanced, they’re playing against quality teams, so it’s a game about the little things. We committed three fouls in overtime, and if you give Třinc six minutes in power play, it will turn out the way it did,” his Spartan counterpart Miloslav Hořava knew.

In overtime, Třinec pressed in overtimes, and in the end, thanks to Voženílek, whose pass was knocked into Moravčík’s own goal, he scored the decisive goal. “We had chances already on Sunday and we knew that if we added more, we could succeed. Everyone wants to win at Sparta. We played one of our best games this season. The more people come, the more motivated it is,” said Třinec attacker Libor Hudáček, the author of two goals.

Photo: Ondřej Deml, CTK

Třinec goalkeeper Ondřej Kacetl concedes the second goal.Photo: Ondřej Deml, CTK

It was hockey worthy of the playoffs and also hockey worthy of the last two finalists. It was played in a drop, with a lot of clashes and small skirmishes, emotions were burning. “Hockey was great,” Moták nodded his head. And Hořava, who was sitting next to him at the press conference, just nodded in agreement. the expense is so huge that they make those mistakes. It’s hockey, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

The key was that this time Třinec kept pace from the beginning. He did not let Sparta run into a blockbuster and responded to its two leads. For example, in a 1:1 comparison with the help of a slightly curious situation. Traditional powerhouse sniper Martin Růžička broke his hockey stick, although he longed for a new one, but when he was heading for it to the substitute, Libor Hudáček jumped onto the ice instead. He stretched, got the puck and burned Kovař.

“If the custodians gave him a stick, he would stay on the ice and I would stay on the bench. And he will score. I don’t think Sparta was surprised,” Hudáček commented on the situation. Although Sparta complained to the judges that Růžička held the broken hockey stick longer than is healthy according to the rules, the referees immediately dismissed their protests on the ice.

And so the score is 1:1 for the matches and it can be expected that the series will continue to progress…

