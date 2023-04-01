Due to health problems, the youngest of the Swedish biathlon sisters did not succeed as she imagined even at the World Championships in Oberhof. There she took bronze in the relay, but otherwise the championship was a disappointment for her. In the end, she entered only three races.

Even the restart in Nové Město, as already mentioned, did not work out for her, as well as the entire end of the season.

“We believe that it is the post-covid syndrome that is bringing her performance down,” explained the biathlete’s father, Tomas Öberg, to the Swedish newspaper Expressen. “She was not even close to her usual capacity at the World Championships,” he noted.

In Oberhof, it was not clear for a long time whether his younger daughter would be able to run the relay. In the end she got on and it was a bronze. “She ran the relay … Sure, she has a medal for it. But I think it suited her body there,” thinks Öberg.

The problems came to a head at the final SP stop at Holmenkollen. She took 72nd place in the very first race and subsequently decided to end the season. In Norway, despite her struggles, she was able to enjoy the award for the best competitor of the under-25 season.

"When it developed like that there, it was just about getting her home. Now we can only hope that she will get well soon and when the time comes, she will be able to train fully again," added the father.