UDINE. The Old Wild West sinks miserably in Nardò (Lecce) while Argentina becomes world soccer champion. The Apu should give away a ticket to Carnera to those heroic fans who even today, Sunday 18 December, put themselves in front of the web to see that match disaster, missing out on the World Cup final and a season ticket for the 4 in Sector D who started earlier from dawn from Friuli to cheer. Instead they witness a fool. Do not deceive the final result 89-77.

Parravicini, Poletti three times, the meteor to Apu La Torre: Udine is immediately hit by a hail of triples, a punch in the face from 13-4 which immediately puts the game uphill. Where is the team that was off to a flying start up to three weeks ago? Finetti’s time-out was useless in Lecce, still on the bench in place of the convalescent Boniciolli, Nardò dominated a disoriented team. Who neither defends nor attacks, without guidance. Two more triples, a mountain to climb. The heroes of Sector D sing, while La Torre da tre smells blood. What is Pellegrino doing? Instead of shooting from underneath, where it would be unstoppable, he shoots from outside. A coach takes him and tells him: either you play as a pivot or you stay on the bench. In the Apu microcosm it doesn’t happen.

While poor Finetti tries to grasp something good from the crumpled album of his stickers, Nardò continues with unreal percentages. The 29-21 end of the first quarter is just a flash in the pan. When in the second Smith, a good one, wakes up for Udine is the end. Not even halfway through the game: crazy. The team that was supposed to kill the championship – we didn’t write it, the coach and club said it – melted away in a gym in Lecce against a decent team and nothing more.

A bath of humility? We see it hard from those who think that just because they (commendably) open their wallets are automatic victories and a shield against criticism. We digress because the Apu is a group of players, each potentially with a suitcase in hand, without a guide. He seems to be on “Seriously” with the idea of ​​entrusting coach Boniciolli with the reconstruction with Gentile we fear. Meanwhile: mid game 50-30, Udine massacred in every statistic, even rebounding with Nardò’s dwarfs, who, alone, shoot an unreal 10 out of 14 from three.

Fortunately, at least Providence takes the field and allows the (few) who resisted this defeat in front of the PC to watch at least the penalties of the Argentina World Cup on TV. Reaction? Not at all, the recovery is a cry. A humiliation, with the Apu also down by 30 points.

Does anyone in society still have the courage to look at what they are doing in Cividale? Come on. “I can’t see people leaving Carnera so disappointed,” the president said during the week, opening his wallet for Gentile. Yes, president, you are a true, passionate patron, if it weren’t for Udine there would be no level basketball.

So, we suggest, in the meantime, take a manager who makes the transfer market and start from there, perhaps building a balanced, thoughtful team. Of figurines and followers. As everyone does. Instead, during the week they had told the players: «You are all under examination, except the coach». Here is the result. Welcome Gentile, the Pizzaballa (do you remember the unobtainable sticker?) of the A2. Another round, another gift. Well, the undeserved one that arrived yesterday evening from Cividale thanks to Chiusi who scores from three on the clock and gives away the Cup quarterfinals to Apu. At least try to start from there guys, the fans really love you.