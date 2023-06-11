Anadolu Efes shopping from Turk Telekom, agreements with coach Can, Tyrique Jones and Erkan Yilmaz

Anadolu Efes counts on blocking Turk Telekom for the post Ataman, with the arrivals of coach Erdem Can, big man Tyrique Jones and winger Erkan Yilmaz.

The 42-year-old Turkish coach will be able to count again on Jones, MVP of the championship and protagonist also in the Eurocup.

For the former Pesaro player averages of 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks between BSL and Eurocup.

Yilmaz, the 25-year-old outfielder, produced over 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game between the two competitions.

The news was reported by Eurohoops. immediately after the defeat of Turk Telekom in the semi-final of the championship.