Derek Willis, the winger who moved from Brindisi and signed a two-year deal with Anadolu Efes in his last season in Venice, reports Eurohoops.

Erdem Can, the new coach of the Turkish club, has given the go-ahead for the hiring of the former Kentucky player.

In the season just concluded Willis averaged 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in the LBA, and 12.9 with 5 rebounds in the Eurocup, shooting over 50% from the field and 45% from three in both competitions.

