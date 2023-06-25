Anadolu Efes, waiting for news on Micic and Larkin, the GM announces the confirmations of 3 players

Alper Yilmaz, GM dell’Anadolu Efes, ha concesso an interview with Be IN Sports to talk about the transfer market plans of the club, which today announced 2 news.

“Clyburn and Zizic will stay with us. We were able to confirm Beaubois and Elijah Bryant. The status of Amath M’Baye will be known in a week, Tibor Pleiss has a contract. We are also in the process of acquiring the fourth and fifth reinforcements. Next year, the number of foreign players may decrease. We want to use Turkish players more in our system. We also follow the NBA options of our guards. Larkin has until July 20, Micic this time really wants to try to play his cards ”.

Ataman’s departure will not coincide with a decrease in the budget, Yilmaz assures:

“We want to be ready from the first game of the season. There will not be a significant reduction in budget, also due to our current contracts. We are still evaluating whether or not NBA option players will go stateside, if any other changes are needed. However, I don’t think the budget can be cut too much. If you want to be truly competitive in the EuroLeague, you mustn’t go below a certain limit.”

