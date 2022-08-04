Original title: Analysis | 2021 draft rearrangement: No. 2 No. 2 Mobley No. 2, No. 28 Barnes, No. 28

Analysis | 2021 draft rearrangement: No. 1 pick unchanged, No. 2, Mobley, No. 2, No. 28, Barnes, No. 6

Rewind the clock to a year ago, on July 29, 2021, the NBA welcomed a group of young people who could reshape the future of the league, who officially joined the NBA through the 2021 draft. Now that there are enough samples to make an early assessment of the 2021 draft, will these players’ picks change? Which players are higher or lower? Should the top 10 picks make a different choice? Can a player late in the first round make it into the top 20?

The answer to most of these questions is hindsight. Most of the top five picks are still in the top five, including Cunningham, Mobley, Jaylen Green and Scotty. -Barnes remains a top-five pick. But there are still a lot of interesting changes in the top 10, including Wagner moving into the top four, Herbert Jones at No. 8 and Grimes at No. 9. If the draft is re-drafted, there is a high probability that the above-mentioned changes will occur in the ranking of the top ten picks, including subsequent selections in the first round. Of course, re-drafting is impossible, and teams can only continue to develop the players they have selected or signed. However, re-evaluating this draft after a year is instructive for future scouts to evaluate rookies, and at the same time indicates the growth direction of those players who are selected and not selected in 2021.

Rearranged Picks: Cade Cunningham

Initial pick: Cade Cunningham

It’s okay if you think Mobley or Scotty Barnes should replace Cunningham as the No. 1 pick, but I don’t think so. Cunningham is still strong, and the size, skill, scoring, playmaking of this tall wing is rare. I can’t stress enough how important Cunningham is to the Pistons. He’s the best player for the Pistons. Cunningham embraced the Pistons culture in a way no other player would, and quickly became the leader and fan favorite here. Even if the draft is rearranged, Cunningham will still be the No. 1 pick.

Second overall pick: Houston Rockets

Rearranged Picks: Evan Mobley

Initial pick: Jaylen Green

No. 2 is the first change in the draft rearrangement, with Jaylen Green down and Mobley up. Jaylen Green didn’t fall too far, so Rockets fans please hold on. Mobley’s rookie season with the Cavaliers proved he could be a true unicorn, averaging nearly 2 blocks per game while also adding 15 points and 8.3 rebounds, demonstrating his talent as one of the most dynamic young big men in the NBA . Jaylen Green’s athleticism and scoring ability are the foundations for him to be one of the most prolific players in the rookie class, and Mobley’s win shares and irreplaceable value this season are second in the rookie class , the future development prospects look a level higher than that of Jaylen Green.

Third overall pick: Cleveland Cavaliers

Rearranged pick: Scotty Barnes

Initial pick: Evan Mobley

If Mobley has been robbed by the Rockets in the rearrangement, the Cavaliers will choose Barnes and drop to the fourth overall rookie of the year. Some people questioned Barnes’ shooting ability and long-term development as a scorer, so he didn’t make the top three picks in the draft last year, but I don’t think these people fully realize that Barnes as a size The value of a burly, switchable defender, combined with his passing vision, helps him fit seamlessly into the NBA’s style of play. Scottie Barnes is the type of player you need to build a winning team, leads all rookies in win shares in his rookie season, and looks like he’s grown into a true star.

No. 4 pick: Toronto Raptors

Rearranged Choices: Franz Wagner

Initial pick: Scotty Barnes

After Barnes was drafted, the Raptors had to choose another rookie that analysts were optimistic about-Wagner in the fourth overall pick. He was drafted with the eighth overall pick last year and would have been at least a top-five pick if the draft was rearranged. Wagner was incredible at Michigan, but his shooting ability was mediocre, causing him to drop out of where he should have been. Wagner’s 35.4 percent three-point shooting for the Magic this season, coupled with defense, passing and size, makes Wagner one of the most valuable prospects in this draft.

No. 5 pick: Orlando Magic

Rearranged Picks: Jaylen Green

Initial pick: Jaylen Suggs

The Magic still selected a player named Jaylen with the fifth overall pick, but this Jaylen is not Bijaren. Under the circumstances that Jaylen Suggs can still be selected, this time the Magic will select Jaylen Green, who was the second overall pick last year, and dropped to the fifth overall after the draft was rearranged. After struggling early in his rookie season, Jaylen Green finished well and still looks to live up to expectations for a No. 2 overall pick. I still know a lot about Jaylen Green, and the fact that the draft rearrangement dropped to No. 5 is more because I think the 1-4 pick shows great strength, rather than Jaylen Green’s long-term future. Think of the fact that the Rockets selected Jaylen Green with the No. 2 pick, and they did get a core around which to build a team.

No. 6 pick: Oklahoma City Thunder

Rearranged Picks: Josh Kiddy

Original Pick: Josh Kiddy

If the situation of last year’s draft remains unchanged and the Thunder re-select, will they give up Kidy and choose Wagner or Kuminga, or other players? Maybe, it is indeed possible. But according to the results of the rearrangement, Wagner has been selected by the Raptors. I still think the Thunder will choose to believe in Kiddy’s ability to connect the team as a passer and playmaker, and will not choose Kuminga. Kiddy’s only problem is shooting, but the Thunder just hired one of the league’s most respected shooting coaches, Chip Englander, and that may be the cure for Kiddy’s shooting problems.

No. 7 Pick: Golden State Warriors

Rearranged Picks: Jonathan Cuminga

Initial pick: Jonathan Cuminga

As a rookie, the 19-year-old Kuminga played 70 games and even got some minutes in the NBA Finals. It seems that the Warriors made a good choice and eventually won the championship. It is not a wise decision to give up Kuminga in the draft rearrangement. Although Kuminga is not a superstar at the moment, and may not have a chance in the future, but in his own career, the start has been bright enough.

No. 8 pick: Orlando Magic

Rearranged Picks: Herbert Jones

Initial choice: Franz Wagner

The first surprising name in the draft rearrangement came out. Herbert Jones was the No. 35 pick in last year’s draft, and the Pelicans were a steal at this position. Herbert Jones is the most dynamic wing defender in this draft class, and that alone more than makes up for some of his offensive shortcomings.

No. 9 pick: Sacramento Kings

Rearranged Picks: Quentin Grimes

Initial pick: David Mitchell

Pairing the fastest guard in the draft class (Daveen Mitchell) with one of the fastest guards in the league (Fox) is a fun move for the Kings, but there’s no doubt that the draft reshuffle should be adjusted, the Kings Grimes, who was 25th overall last year, will be selected at the ninth pick. Grimes has three years of college playing experience, and his age may be part of the reason why the draft is overlooked and a mistake made by most of the league. Grimes looks like he could be an asset on both ends of the floor as the Knicks rebuild, and he’s one of the few players in summer league who clearly don’t belong in that arena. For these reasons, Grimes is far better than most of his rookies.

No. 10 Pick: Memphis Grizzlies(Originally in the first round of the Pelicans)

Rearranged Picks: Jaylen Suggs

Initial pick: Zaire Williams

Although Williams struggled during his time at Stanford, starting only half of his 62 games, he looks like the player the Grizzlies want, so I’m not sure if the Grizzlies will change if the draft is rearranged. However, it seems unlikely that Suggs will drop out of the top ten, and there is reason to believe that the Grizzlies will select him with the tenth pick. Of course, Suggs had a poor rookie season, with the lowest win shares of any rookie who played in this class, but his ceiling is still in the top five. Suggs’ selfless and high-profile play would be a good match for Morant, the young and interesting Grizzlies core.

No. 11 pick: Charlotte Hornets

Rearranged Picks: Moses Moody

Initial pick: James Burknight

The Hornets were right in picking Burknight, thinking they were getting a quality rookie who could create offense and a shooter who produced more than he did in college. It may still be the case, but Burknight has only played in 31 games this season, shooting an absurd 34.8 percent from two-point range, and has been pretty bad on the defensive end. With the 11th overall pick, Moody, who was last year’s 14th overall pick, may have been wiser. Moody’s defense has been rock solid, and the offense is a perfect complement to LaMelo Ball’s side. Moody’s spot-up shooting in his rookie season exceeded 80 percent of his players.

No. 12 Pick: San Antonio Spurs

Rearranged Picks: Ayo Dausum

Original Pick: Joshua Primo

The Bulls’ selection of Dosum with the 38th pick is also considered a treasure. I think if the draft is rearranged, the Spurs will give up their original choice of Primo at the 11th pick and choose Dosum instead. It’s clear that Dawsum has come a long way as a shooter compared to the latter part of his college career, and he has a very good feel and understanding of the game.

No. 13 Pick: Indiana Pacers

Rearranged pick: Zaire Williams

Initial pick: Chris Duarte

The Pacers made sense when they drafted Duarte with the hope that he would immediately compete for a major role on a team with playoff ambitions. But things have changed, and the Pacers are now destined for a rebuild, and it’s odd in retrospect that they chose 25-year-old Duarte. The Pacers would go for the younger and more promising Zaire Williams, who showed some real skills with the Grizzlies and who, as a former five-star high schooler, could be a building block for a rebuilding team. Team cornerstone.

No. 14 pick: Golden State Warriors

Rearranged Picks: Nashaun Hyland

Original Pick: Moses Moody

There were a few draft picks last year that were very profitable so far, and the Nuggets’ 26th pick Hyland was one of them. After the draft rearrangement, Moody was selected by the Hornets with the 11th pick, and the Warriors will choose to add a sharpshooter to the rotation with the 14th pick. Hyland is suitable for the Warriors’ fast-paced play, confident and calm style of play and decisive shooting are suitable for the Warriors.

No. 15 pick: Washington Wizards

Rearranged Picks: David Mitchell

Original Pick: Corey Kispert

For the Wizards who want a sharpshooter, Kispert is a safe bet with the 15th overall pick, who played 77 games as a rookie, so it’s not a bad pick. But if the draft is rearranged, the 15th pick can still select David Mitchell. Based on the desire for talent in the backcourt, they will choose the rookie from Baylor University. Daveen Mitchell can make a difference on the defensive end of the team, and can be the Wizards’ number one playmaker early or now.

No. 16 pick: Houston Rockets(Originally belonged to the Thunder’s first round)

Rearranged Choices: Joshua Primo

Initial pick: Alperon Shenjing

As an old-school big man, Shin Kyung looks like he has a good chance of being a piece of the Rockets’ rebuilding roster, not sure if the Rockets will change their options if given the chance. But Primo is an interesting wing player. He is the youngest in this draft, and his pre-draft workouts showed a very strong offensive and defensive ability and height advantage.

No. 17 pick: New Orleans Pelicans(Originally in the first round of the Grizzlies)

Rearranged Picks: Josh Christopher

Original Pick: Trey Murphy

The Pelicans seem to have their sights set on Murphy when looking for a rookie that would be a good match for Zion. I just love how Christopher shows up as a combo guard who can fit any young core, including the Pelicans’ Zion. And the all-around guard can contribute to winning on a team that’s already made the playoffs.

No. 18 pick: Oklahoma City Thunder

Rearranged Picks: Brandon-Boston

Initial pick: Trey Mann

I can’t imagine that Brandon Boston, with the pedigree of a five-star high school student, would drop to the 51st pick last year. A draft rearrangement would almost certainly make him a first-rounder, and it would make a lot of sense for the Thunder to pick Brandon Boston at 18 because they’re trying to rebuild around big wings and Boston is a shot-creator. Potential big wing.

No. 19 pick: Charlotte Hornets(Originally belonged to the Knicks in the first round)

Rearranged Picks: Trey Murphy

Initial pick: Kay Jones

In a draft reshuffle, the Hornets would take Moody at No. 11 and then take the equally talented Trey Murphy at No. 19. Murphy is a tall wing with a strong scoring ability and, like Moody, can be a killer catch-and-shoot threat, a talent that just fits in the system built around LaMelo Ball.

No. 20 pick: Atlanta Hawks

Rearranged Picks: Chris Duarte

Initial pick: Jaylen Johnson

Jaylen Johnson played only 22 games in his rookie season, and it’s not clear what role he will play in the Hawks’ continued progress or how much impact he can make. Near the 20th pick, Jaylen Johnson, a big wing, still has a lot of potential, but he’s not a first-year contributor. For a team like the Hawks who are going to win in the moment, Duarte seems more suited to the team’s plan. Sure, Duarte isn’t that young, but he has the physical advantage to be a key shooter and fit nicely into the Hawks’ wing rotation.

No. 21 pick: Los Angeles Clippers(Originally belonged to the Knicks in the first round)

Rearranged picks: Alperon Shenjing

Initial pick: Keown Johnson

In his rookie season, Shen Jing’s irreplaceable value ranked 7th among all rookies. With only 17th in playing time per game, he ranked in the top 10 in rebounds and assists per game. Keown Johnson was sent to the Blazers in a midseason trade after 15 games with the Clippers.

22nd pick: Indiana Pacers(Originally belonged to the first round of the Lakers)

Rearranged Picks: Austin Reeves

Original Pick: Isaiah Jackson

If the draft is rearranged, the Lakers may not trade this first-round pick (the Lakers traded Isaiah Jackson to the Pacers). In this case, the Lakers would choose Reeves and keep him. As a player who refused to be drafted and joined the Lakers as an undrafted player, Reeves’ performance so far is worthy of a first-round pick, and he has the opportunity to start the new season on a competitive Lakers team. .

No. 23 pick: Houston Rockets

Rearranged Picks: Isaiah Jackson

Initial pick: Usman Garuba

Garruba and Isaiah Jackson have not played half of their games. Garuba played 24 games and Jackson played 36 games, so the sample size is only enough for reference, and it is difficult to draw a conclusion. But in hindsight, if I were the Rockets, I would have picked Isaiah Jackson over Garuba. Jackson has the second-highest blocks per game of any rookie and the highest PER of any eligible rookie.

No. 24 pick: Houston Rockets

Rearranged Picks: Jeremiah Robinson Earle

Original Pick: Josh Christopher

The Thunder’s record this season is only 24 wins and 58 losses, but Earl, the 32nd overall pick, ranks 13th among all rookies in win shares, 15th in minutes played, 4th in rebounds per game, and 3-pointers. rate 14th. Earle looks like the Thunder’s treasure, even if he’s 24th overall, he’s worth it.

No. 25 pick: New York Knicks(Originally belonged to the first round of the Clippers)

Rearranged Picks: Kay Jones

Initial pick: Quentin Grimes

The Clippers may have made a mistake by sending Grimes to the Knicks after drafting him last year. If the draft is rearranged, Grimes will be taken away at No. 9, and the Knicks will decisively choose Kay Jones at No. 25. Jones has only played 21 games this season after being drafted by the Hornets with the 19th overall pick. He’s not a “win now” type of player, or even a “quick win” player, but Jones’s 25th overall pick The future cap is still very good.

No. 26 pick: Denver Nuggets

Rearranged Picks: James Burknight

Initial pick: Nashaun Hyland

According to reports, Burknight clashed with the Hornets’ former head coach, didn’t get a start in his rookie season, was largely unimpressive, and certainly wasn’t an ideal candidate for the 11th overall pick. But I’ve always been a big believer in Burknight’s talent, and I don’t think he’ll fall out of the first round.

No. 27 pick: Brooklyn Nets

Rearranged pick: Cameron Thomas

Initial pick: Cameron Thomas

For me, this is one of the hardest things to pin down in a draft rearrangement. In the end I chose the most conservative approach and kept Cameron Thomas in the same position. Thomas had some moments as a rookie, playing 67 games with the Nets’ playoff team. But aside from his inefficient and unproductive scoring, the rest of the performance is also a black hole.

No. 28 pick: Philadelphia 76ers

Rearranged pick: Jose Alvarado

Initial pick: Jayden Springer

The first undrafted pick has appeared! The loss of Alvarado was a surprise to the Pelicans. Alvarado’s rookie season ranked fourth in efficiency rating among all rookies and first in assist percentage (higher than Josh Kiddy). Alvarado’s size may be the reason he’s not drafted, but if the draft were to rearrange, Alvarado’s value on both ends of the floor would at least put him in the top 30.

No. 29 pick: Phoenix Suns

Rearranged Choices: Usman-Garuba

Initial Pick: Dyron Sharp

After Sharp was drafted, he was sent to the Nets before he could play in the Suns, and even though Sharp had some good times with the Nets, the Suns were more than willing to start all over again. So here’s an opportunity for the Suns to pick Garuba, last year’s No. 23 pick. Garuba has not shown much offensive strength in the Rockets this season, but has shown good defense and jumping ability. Although only played 24 games, he showed enough ability to help him have a foothold in the league.

30th pick: Memphis Grizzlies

Rearranged Picks: Corey Kispert

Original Pick: Santi Aldama

The Grizzlies love the prospect of Kispert’s type of player, a confident contender, a seasoned, natural winner. Might not be a future star, but being a shooter would meet the Grizzlies’ needs and help Morant.

Original: Kyle Boone

