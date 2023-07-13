Analysis: Could Mexico’s Team Have Beaten the US in the Nations League?

Title: Lozano’s Journey: From Fan to Coach, Mexico’s Gold Cup Final Triumph

LAS VEGAS — After experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions in less than a month, Jaime “Jimmy” Lozano has transitioned from sadness and disappointment as a fan to pride and faith as the technical director of the Mexican national team. Lozano is credited for leading Mexico to the Gold Cup Finals following their victory against Jamaica with a scoreline of 3-0, held in the City of Sin.

Reflecting on Mexico’s historic defeat against the United States on June 15, Lozano revealed his personal disappointment while watching the match alongside his family at home. He expressed sadness concerning the performance of the Mexican team, stating that it did not reflect the true spirit and quality of Mexican football. As a coach, however, Lozano refrained from giving a diagnosis without complete information.

Despite reaching the Gold Cup Final, Lozano remains uncertain about his future as the head coach of the Mexican team. He emphasized that the offer made by the commissioner of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Juan Carlos Rodríguez, was solely for leading the team during the Gold Cup.

Expressing gratitude towards the players for their trust and dedication, Lozano acknowledged the collective goal of returning to the Olympics at the SoFi Stadium. He emphasized the commitment shared within the team, describing it as a blood pact that will drive them to victory in the Gold Cup.

Lozano highlighted the players’ confidence in executing game plans, praising their unity and teamwork. He expressed appreciation for the determination shown by the players throughout the tournament and emphasized their desire to secure the Gold Cup trophy.

Looking ahead to the Final, Lozano acknowledged the need for improvement, particularly in areas such as possession and maintaining an offensive profile throughout the game. Despite their exceptional performance against Jamaica, Lozano believes there is still more to come from the Mexican team.

As Mexico prepares to face Panama in the Gold Cup Final, Lozano remains focused on winning the tournament. With their eyes set on clinching the prestigious trophy, the Mexican team, under Lozano’s guidance, aims to bring home the Gold Cup once again.

The nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the highly-anticipated final clash, which promises to be a thrilling encounter between two formidable teams.

