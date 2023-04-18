Analysis: Eintracht Frankfurt: The frustrating relationship between effort and income

Status: 04/16/2023 09:15 a.m

Eintracht Frankfurt only gets one point against Gladbach despite an extremely strong second half and is on the spot. The mood then fluctuates between optimism and despair. The analysis in five points.

Eintracht Frankfurt did against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday night 1:1 (0:1) played. Jonas Hofmann gave the guests an early lead (13th minute), Randal Kolo Muani was able to equalize for the Hessians shortly before the end (83rd minute).

1. A gate based on a well-known pattern

What had not been written and talked about before the game, how it would be possible to drive away the currently rather dreary mood at Eintracht Frankfurt once and for all. All the gloomy thoughts, all the search for the lightness lost sometime in the new year. And what happens in the enormously important home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach? Eintracht makes it even more difficult for itself.

Jonas Hofmann’s 0:1 in the 13th minute was a well-known goal. The opponent, represented in this case by Marcus Thuram, switched quickly, accelerated and escaped the high Frankfurt defence. Hofmann then only had to gratefully insert. “In the situation we didn’t behave as we had discussed,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner complained afterwards. It wasn’t the first time in the past few weeks.

2. A lot of effort, little return

But, and that wasn’t always the case in the second half of the season, the Hessian back line didn’t allow themselves much more. Despite numerous changes and an early injury-related substitution, the Eintracht defense held on. And that despite the fact that the Frankfurters permanently constricted the guests in their half from the middle of the first half at the latest and almost the entire second half.

Eintracht pushed, Eintracht wanted, Eintracht did, did, worked and created a number of top-class opportunities. In terms of attitude, effort, willingness and offensive efforts, the Hessians could really not be faulted, the yield alone was far too low, not for the first time in this damn second half of the season. Only one could be relied on once more.

3. Kolo Muani as Redeemer

Without Kolo Muani to try for another, well-known point in the second half of the season, Eintracht-Sturm would not come together. The Frenchman was the big asset, had several chances in the second half, but once aimed too high with a side kick (66′), was stopped once by Ko Itakura (67′) and once by the post (75′).

And while the goal music was played briefly in the city forest after he shot the post, it was redeemingly allowed to be played in full a short time later. In the 83rd minute, the attacker rewarded himself and Eintracht for a strong second half. “I want to congratulate the team for their willpower, for not giving up and for forcing the equaliser,” Glasner praised afterwards. A compliment that was well deserved. The emotional state was at least ambivalent after the game.

4. No win again – “it sucks”

Because on the one hand it was “two lost points”, as sports director Markus Krösche stated with dismay. “And that sucks.” Because: “We get too few points when you watch the Bochum or Stuttgart game or even today.” But: In contrast to many other games in which the Hessians dropped points, there was little to complain about after the game against Gladbach, apart from the conversion of chances.

“The performance and the dominance give us hope,” emphasized Krösche. And Glasner added: “That’s encouraging. This team has a great character. Everything else shouldn’t influence us. If we keep going like this, the victories will come again.” Honestly, it must also be added on this point: It’s about time.

5. Eintracht just isn’t progressing

Because as appealing as the performance may have been, especially in the second half, in the end the seventh Bundesliga game in a row was without a win. The Hessians have only scored eleven points so far in the second half of the season and must ensure that they are not passed further down. The goal of fourth place, which Krösche once proclaimed at the winter training camp in Dubai, has long been history. Even sixth place is likely to be a difficult undertaking.

“Our goal is still to reach the international places,” explained captain Sebastian Rode after the final whistle. However, the effort and income should be right again for this goal against Borussia Dortmund next weekend. Otherwise these very places could soon be out of reach. And that would not necessarily ensure that the mood in Frankfurt brightened noticeably.