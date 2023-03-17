Status: 03/12/2023 09:21 a.m

Eintracht Frankfurt lost the win against Stuttgart and then went on a search for meaning. It lacks: looseness, creativity, self-confidence. No little things.

Eintracht Frankfurt only played a draw against VfB Stuttgart. At the 1:1 (0:0) on Saturday, captain Sebastian Rode (55th minute) put the Hessians in the lead, in the closing stages Silas equalized for the Swabians (75th).

A half-time whistle as redemption

The fact that a football game lasts 90 minutes was more torment than joy on Saturday in the Waldstadion. The simple reason: The first 45 minutes between Eintracht and VfB were football to look away. No chances, certainly no goals, many bad passes, hardly any game culture, big yawning in the stands. The first half of this encounter on Saturday can be described as short, tight and tough.

In the Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart, threatened with relegation, has annoyed the strong European Cup aspirants Eintracht Frankfurt.

more

While VfB could live with this first period as a basement child, things looked very different from the Hessian point of view. The people of Frankfurt struggled, ran, did, worked, but little or nothing came of it. “We didn’t have many chances, especially in the first half it was difficult,” summed up sporting director Markus Krösche correctly. “The first half wasn’t a good game from either team,” added coach Oliver Glasner. How true.

Rode’s little stroke of genius

And yet the Frankfurters were on the road to victory from the 55th minute of the game. A brief hessian urge after the restart was immediately rewarded with the 1:0 by Sebastian Rode. The Eintracht captain lifted the ball, flicked it in the direction of the VfB goal and – also thanks to a little help from Borna Sosa – hit the far corner. A small stroke of genius – if it was intended that way.

And a goal that gave the Hessians security for the first time in the game. “We came out well at half-time, were dominant and took the lead,” described it to Glasner. Eintracht had the reins in their hands, everything now indicated that there would be the hoped-for and expected home win. Unfortunately, not much can be expected from the Frankfurters. The game took another turn that fit into the current mood in the Hessians.

24th matchday

arrow right

Eintracht does not make it across the finish line

Because Eintracht didn’t manage to bring home a narrow lead against Swabians who were already unsettled anyway. In the 75th minute, the Glasner team almost clumsily allowed themselves to be countered, conceded the surprising equalizer and from then on were no longer in control of the game. As so often in the past few weeks, Eintracht made life difficult for itself.

“If you’re 1-0 up, you can’t let yourself be countered,” Krösche rightly criticized afterwards. “That got them back into the game. They were better in the last twenty minutes because we were too passive.” While the 2-0 was more likely than the equalizer in the air, the Stuttgart team were now closer to the winning goal than the Hessians. “We didn’t make it over the finish line,” summarized Glasner afterwards. That was different in Frankfurt once before.

The self-image is gone

And that is exactly what is currently causing many question marks at Eintracht. Where’s the lightness from November? Where is the joy of playing? Where is the self-image? “It’s hard work right now,” explained Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner after the game with the appropriate portion of disillusionment. “We have to admit that it’s not so easy to play the game smoothly. You need self-confidence for that. We don’t have that at the moment. There are phases in life when everything doesn’t go well.” The worm is in Eintracht.

That means: looking for a solution is the order of the day. “I tried to find the switch in the cabin, but I haven’t found it yet,” said Glasner. The Austrian is not wrong with another statement: “We played the best first half of the Bundesliga season in the club’s history, are in the round of 16 in the Champions League for the first time, are in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup – and have no self-confidence. We are idiots.” It’s just tricky in Frankfurt, a success must come, but soon.

Still making possible what is not possible

The opportunity to bring in the much-needed sense of achievement would already exist on Wednesday. There is the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League in Naples. Well, from a sporting point of view it should be very complicated, but hoisting white flags beforehand is not valid. Maybe the damn knot will burst in Italy of all places. “Stuttgart will be done tomorrow and then we’ll prepare for Napoli. This team has often shown what they’re capable of,” said Glasner defiantly.

The Hessian appendix could also be there. The injunction was successful an administrative court has lifted the fan exclusion. It remains to be seen whether the Eintracht attachment will actually come to the stadium, but this decision was good news on an otherwise dreary afternoon. “We want to make possible what no one thinks we are capable of,” explained Glasner. Of course, that will not be possible with a performance like against Stuttgart.