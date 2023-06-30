Analyzing the Top Pitchers for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Title: Debate Over Best Starters Heats Up Following All-Star Game Voting

Now that the voting for the All-Star Game starters is over, focus shifts to the rest of the rosters and the debate on who has been the best starters in the 2023 season.

Two aces who will start the Midseason Classic in Seattle on July 11 are also likely to appear in the latest Starting Power Rankings. These pitchers were evaluated by a group of MLB.com voters based on their track records, overall excellence throughout the season, and recent performances.

One strong contender for the All-Star Game starter position is McClanahan, who previously held this title in 2022 at Dodger Stadium. He currently leads the Major Leagues with 11 wins and an impressive ERA of 2.23, making a strong case for himself as the best starter in the American League this season.

Valdez, a Dominican left-hander, has caught attention in previous seasons and was named to the 2022 All-Star Game. He played a crucial role in the Astros’ October run last year, culminating in a World Series victory. Now, with the departure of Justin Verlander, Valdez has stepped up to become an ace for Houston, solidifying his place as a top starter in the league.

Gallen, a 27-year-old right-hander, is not only in contention for his first All-Star Game appearance but is also being considered as a possible starting pitcher. He leads the National League in wins (10), FIP (2.72), and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.91), and has played a significant role in the D-backs’ success this season.

The New York Yankees owe much to the performance of Cole. Their success heavily relies on his pitching, evident from the stark contrast in their win-loss record when he starts versus when he doesn’t. Cole boasts an ERA+ of 149, while none of the other pitchers who have made more than two starts for the Yankees have reached a league-average ERA+ of 100.

Eovaldi, known for his durability, leads the majors in innings pitched this season. Having already surpassed his total from the previous year, the Red Sox right-hander has consistently delivered quality starts, proving to be a valuable asset for his team.

Ohtani, the baseball superstar, has recently returned to the Starting Power Rankings after an absence from the list. In his last two outings, he has surrendered only two runs and struck out an impressive 22 batters in just 13.1 innings. Ohtani’s contributions extend beyond the mound, demonstrated by his two home runs as a designated hitter in his most recent game.

Kershaw showcased an exceptional performance in June, with several standout outings where he didn’t concede a single run. The veteran left-hander finished the month with a 4-0 record and an impressive 1.09 ERA, solidifying his position as one of the league’s best starters.

Strider experienced a slight setback in mid-June, resulting in his exclusion from the rankings. However, he quickly returned to form in subsequent starts, allowing only two runs and striking out 19 batters in wins over the Phillies and Twins.

At a young age of 20, Perez has been making significant waves in Major League Baseball. His impressive arsenal of pitches and ability to generate strikeouts have resulted in notable performances. In June alone, Perez pitched 28 innings, allowing just one run and striking out 35 batters.

Another noteworthy pitcher is Elder, who may not possess the standout talent of Perez but quietly leads the league with an impressive ERA+ of 182. The Atlanta Braves have seen success in games started by Elder, boasting a 12-4 record when he takes the mound.

Other pitchers who received votes in the rankings include Snell, Stroman, Gausman, Castillo, Steele, and Gray, highlighting the depth of talented starters in the league.

The evaluations and rankings were conducted by a panel of MLB.com voters, consisting of David Adler, Brett Blueweiss, Paul Casella, Doug Gausepohl, Thomas Harrigan, Sarah Langs, Travis Miller, Ricardo Montes de Oca, Brian Murphy, Sweeny Murti, Manny Randhawa, Efrain Ruiz, Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru, Andrew Simon, and David Venn.

With the All-Star Game lineup now finalized, these rankings provide fans and analysts with insights into the top-performing starters of the 2023 season, generating further excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Midseason Classic.

