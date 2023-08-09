Analyzing Vlatko Andonovski’s Role in the USA’s World Cup Failure

Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s tenure with the US women’s national soccer team is expected to come to an end soon, following their disappointing elimination from the Women’s World Cup against Sweden. While there were several factors that contributed to the team’s failure, including injuries to key players and increased competition from other teams, Andonovski’s tactics have come under scrutiny.

The problems began to surface during the 2021 Olympics, where the US team suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Sweden in the opening match. Throughout the tournament, the team struggled to find cohesion, and their attacking play lacked effectiveness. These issues carried over to the World Cup, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

One positive development during the World Cup was Andonovski’s decision to make a tactical change, using a double pivot in midfield. This allowed the team to improve their performance and create more scoring opportunities. However, it raised questions about why this change was not made earlier, as the team had been struggling in midfield since the Olympics.

Furthermore, Andonovski’s squad selection for the World Cup was criticized for lacking balance and purpose. The forward line consisted of players who preferred to cut inside and shoot, rather than provide crosses for their teammates. Additionally, the squad had fewer midfield options, despite injuries and fatigue, which limited the team’s tactical flexibility.

Another issue was Andonovski’s inability to use substitutes effectively. In both the Olympics and the World Cup, he relied on pre-planned substitutions rather than adapting to the needs of the game. This raised doubts about his ability to make game-changing decisions and utilize the full potential of the squad.

The responsibility for selecting Andonovski as head coach lies with US National Team CEO Kate Markgraf. While there was player support for Andonovski, it is unclear to what extent their opinions influenced the hiring decision. Markgraf will face scrutiny for her role in appointing Andonovski and continuing to support him after the disappointing Olympics.

Overall, Andonovski’s tenure with the US women’s national team will be remembered for his failure to deliver in two major tournaments. While there is work to be done to rebuild the team, there is hope that they can quickly get back on track with the right leadership in place. US Soccer will undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the coaching staff and selection process to ensure that the team is better equipped for future success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

