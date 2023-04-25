Ancelotti blames himself for the white disaster in the League

04/25/2023 at 21:21 CEST







His much celebrated locker room management has turned out to be a disaster in the regularity tournament

As City throws Madrid out of the Champions League, the Italian can go packing

Carlo Ancelotti surprised with his speech in the Girona preview. He assured that the difference in points that Barça had against Madrid did not reflect the quality and level of the two teams. He referred to direct duels to argue that the whites did not deserve to be at such a distance. And looking at the templates, perhaps it is true, but that makes his wardrobe management even more scandalous. Barça can get 14 points behind Madrid today, which defines the lousy season for the whites in the League. A disaster.

Ancelotti blamed himself in Girona and, perhaps, began to dig his own grave at the end of the season. Because the coach has the obligation to motivate his players, maintain the tension and, at this point in the season, try not to have so many casualties due to injury. The whites came out in Montilivi to complete the paperwork and completely out of the League. A defensive pasotism that ended in suffocation in the worst game of the season. Bad business if Ancelotti prepares the end of the season like this with the Champions League semifinals and the Cup final just around the corner.

Madrid have done it terribly wrong since the League Classic at the Bernabéu. And Ancelotti’s numbers are truly cessation. A dismissal that has been talked about in the capital for months because there is a feeling that his cycle has ended. The Italian coach has entrusted himself to the miracle that whites usually do every year in the Champions League, but the Virgin does not always appear and Florentino Pérez usually runs out of patience with grotesques like the one he experienced in Montilivi.

Ancelotti is in the hands of Pep Guardiola. So clear. The Cup is not going to save him. Neither him, nor some players who want to renew. Because some were portrayed on the pitch showing that this Madrid needs a renovation that has only been postponed due to its European successes. Ancelotti’s Madrid has thrown away the League and Xavi’s Barça has won it. Yes there is a difference. And there is between a bench that has pressed until the end so as not to fail and another that has gone through everything. Girona, a great Girona, brought out his colours… and the worst could still be yet to come.