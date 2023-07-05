Ancelotti Brazil coach for the Copa America 2024

One more season with Real Madrid and then Carlo Ancelotti will be the coach of Brazil. After months of rumors about the future of the Italian coach on the bench Selecao confirmation has arrived. Ancelotti he will lead Brazil starting from the Copa America 2024, which will be played between June and July next year in the United States. The coach will take up his new role once his contract with the You meringues. The CBF ( Brazilian Football Confederation ) confirmed that Fernando Diniz will lead the team until the arrival of Ancelotti. Diniz will take charge of South America’s six qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup this year, including matches against Argentina and Uruguay. Brazil will start qualifying in September at home to Bolivia and then away to Peru.

Neymar: “He will definitely teach us a lot”

The appointment of Ancelotti at the helm of the Selecao since 2024 it has been welcomed with enthusiasm by Brazilian footballers still in business and not. “Ancelotti has won everything. So, he will definitely teach us a lot” Neymar stressed. “He is a great coach, a great friend, etcI think he will bring a lot, because he has a lot of experience“, commented Ronaldinho Gaúcho, coached by the 64-year-old Italian when he was still at Milan.

Richarlison: “I became a phenomenon thanks to him”

They echo him Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior and Eder Militão, which Ancelotti coaches at Real Madrid. “Where it lands, it wins,” praised Rodrygo. “He can also bring his success to the national team. We know that the national team must always win.” Also richarlison can’t wait to have him back as a technician. The number 9 of the green and gold national team claimed to have become a “phenomenon” in the hands of Ancelotti when he managed Everton, England. “He helped me a lot there at Everton, I started scoring non-stop. I became friends with him,” he said. “He took me home, I already felt like his son”, added ‘Pombo’.

Ancelotti “the man of European records”

Ancelotti is the most successful coach in the history of the Champions League and the only one to have triumphed in the five major European championships. In his coaching career he won the Champions League four times both with Milan (2003 and 2007) and with Real Madrid (2014 and 2022). He also won the national championships in England with Chelsea (2009/10), in Germany in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich (2016/17) and in France with Paris Saint-Germain (2012/13), as well as the Liga with Real Madrid (2021/22) and Serie A with Milan (2003/04).

A foreigner on the green-gold bench after 60 years

After 60 years, a foreign coach is back on the Brazilian bench. The last was the Argentine Filpo Nunezwho led the national team for a match in 1965. Brazil were coached at last year’s World Cup by Tite, who resigned from the role following their quarter-final elimination against Croatia. Since then the team has been led by Ramon Menezes.

