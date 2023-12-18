Ancelotti confirms the worst about Alaba’s injury at Real Madrid: “We are very sad”

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken out about the team’s recent victory over Villarreal, expressing satisfaction with the three points but also delivering some unfortunate news. During a press conference, Ancelotti revealed that defender David Alaba has suffered a very serious knee injury, ruling him out for the season.

Ancelotti expressed sadness and concern for Alaba, stating, “It’s a shame, we are very sad because another player goes down. I have never had three crosses in just a few months.” He also commented on the team’s resilience despite the challenges they have faced.

In terms of their performance, Ancelotti commended the team’s pressure on the opposition, calling it “spectacular” and “the best of the season.”

On a more positive note, Ancelotti mentioned the progress of injured players such as Carvajal and Militao, indicating that their recoveries are going well.

Looking ahead, Ancelotti emphasized the team’s determination to maintain their current lead and keep the pressure on Girona in the ongoing LaLiga season.

Overall, while Real Madrid may be facing challenges with injuries, Ancelotti remains focused on continuing their strong performance on the field.

