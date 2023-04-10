Home Sports Ancelotti: ‘I have a contract until 2024, I would like to respect it’ – Football
Sports

Ancelotti: ‘I have a contract until 2024, I would like to respect it’ – Football
“Future Carlo Ancelotti?” And that’s right, I have a contract until June 30, 2024 and I’d like to respect it”. So on Radio Anch’io Sport on Rai Radio 1 Charles Ancelotti, the Real Madrid coach who was also talked about as the new Brazil coach. And the future for his son Davide?: “He’s finishing the UEFA Pro coaching course in Wales, it will finish in May, then he will be able to coach any type of team. It won’t be Basel, because they feel good here and we want to continue here. the day that he will want to start on his own, I think he will do it and also well”.

