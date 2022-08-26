“The prize is the past, the draw is the future”. A few minutes after having received from the hands of Ceferin, Uefa number one, the trophy that is assigned to the Coach of the Year, Carlo Ancelotti is already projected on the Champions League at the gates.

Surprise Casemiro

—

Outgoing champion, Real are expected in their group from Leipzig, Shakhtar and Celtic. “We must always be optimistic, but last year we lost the easiest match, at home with the Sheriff – tells Ancelotti to Sky -. We must have respect for our opponents and for the competition. The draw of the Italians? Inter have a difficult group, Napoli have a more balanced group, Juve have PSG, making predictions is premature ”. Then Carletto also spoke about Casemiro’s farewell: “It was a surprise for everyone, but the player’s desire to try something new prevailed. He has given a lot to Real Madrid and would have given a lot more, but the club respected his will. However, we have young people who are pushing hard and I think they will have a great season ”.