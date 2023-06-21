Ancelotti new Brazil coach. In fact, he doesn’t stay at Real: what’s happening in Madrid

According to a source inside the confederation, the current Madrid coach could also respect his contract with the club until June 2024 and only then take up the job

Carlo Ancelotti (Ansa)

Carlo Ancelotti will become the new Brazil coach. In fact, he doesn’t stay at Real Madrid, Marca assures. It’s an endless soap opera that sees the coach of the blancos as the protagonist. The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) takes the agreement with for granted Carlo Ancelotti to entrust him with the national team bench and the announcement should arrive later this month. The Brazilian media reported it in recent days, also taken up by some Spanish sites.

According to a source inside the Confederation, the current coach of the Real Madrid could also comply with the contract col club until June 2024 and only then assume officebut the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, is optimistic about a quicker solution.

But from Spain they explain that Ancelotti spoke to the top management of the CBF, listening but without giving availability. Ancelotti is fine for now and hasn’t signed anything. A lot can happen in a season and for now it’s very early, since he has a contract for two seasons still at Real.

