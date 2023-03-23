Postponement of the important Monday in a playoff key and with an ultras confrontation even richer in content and tradition. The choreography from Ancona is very beautiful, the presence from Cesena is good despite the working day and the match ends with a guest victory on the field. A 0-1 that keeps them in the wake of second place but still six points from the top. An important margin given the five days to go, the team’s obligation on the field is however to fight and believe in it like the ultras do in the stands.