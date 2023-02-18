The leaders from Reggiana today visit Ancona, a match for the guests that is certainly not easy given the good momentum of the Dorians. On a Saturday in early February, at a truly absurd time (17:30) almost 400 units leave Reggio Emilia, mostly ultras who, after having attached the usual banners, begin to support their team. The choruses get louder when, after just 9 minutes, their team takes the lead and although the hosts find the equalizer after a few minutes, thanks to a penalty kick, to then overturn the result, the grenades never give up despite being heard today at the Del Conero it’s really difficult. Towards the end of the game, the icing on the cake, they color their sector with a nice scarf.

The hosts, on the other hand, fill the entire north curve and welcome the eleven on the pitch with a nice scarf to the tune of “Gente di mare”, a chorus that can be heard a thousand times but always gives you chills every time.

Despite the initial disadvantage, the people of Ancona continue to support the team with various flags and raised hands until they lead the team to the final victory. At the end of the match, the whole red and white team goes to take the well-deserved hug from the North for another prestigious victory this season, which takes them right into the play-off area.

Between the two fans some chants of teasing but at the end of the match nothing to report.

Francesco Fortunato