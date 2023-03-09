Like a year ago, Marco Odermatt secures the big crystal globe for the best driver of the winter. It could go on in the same style for a while – if the Nidwaldner manages to keep this certain looseness.

Even without doggedness: Marco Odermatt is only the second Swiss to have won the overall World Cup more than once. Urs Flüeler / Keystone

It could have been a fatal tipping point, from euphoria to ruin. On January 20, 2023, Marco Odermatt made a mistake on the Streif in Kitzbühel, the world‘s most notorious descent. Odermatt reacts with a little stroke of genius, he avoids a fall into the safety net and drives on, he finishes fifth from last and limps out of the finish area without comment.