Home Sports And again ski racer Marco Odermatt wins the overall World Cup
Sports

And again ski racer Marco Odermatt wins the overall World Cup

by admin
And again ski racer Marco Odermatt wins the overall World Cup

Like a year ago, Marco Odermatt secures the big crystal globe for the best driver of the winter. It could go on in the same style for a while – if the Nidwaldner manages to keep this certain looseness.

Even without doggedness: Marco Odermatt is only the second Swiss to have won the overall World Cup more than once.

Urs Flüeler / Keystone

It could have been a fatal tipping point, from euphoria to ruin. On January 20, 2023, Marco Odermatt made a mistake on the Streif in Kitzbühel, the world‘s most notorious descent. Odermatt reacts with a little stroke of genius, he avoids a fall into the safety net and drives on, he finishes fifth from last and limps out of the finish area without comment.

See also  Juve, Allegri-Bonucci the frost returns after the exclusion in Monza

You may also like

Coup in the Champions League: FC Bayern –...

Altamura-Nocerina: the results do not affect the passion

Association heavily dependent on national team

Stramilano 2023, new partnerships announced – Sport Marketing...

Ding Hao beat Fan Tingyu in the top...

Bundesliga, 24th matchday: in focus: goalkeepers, Eberl and...

Milan, the analysis of the match — Sportellate.it

DFB President Neuendorf – “No progress at FIFA”

The hardest mountains to climb, the most coveted...

Basketnews, the report of the first confrontation between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy