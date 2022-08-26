Home Sports And Gonzalez on Instagram wonders: “Hell? But where was it? “
And Gonzalez on Instagram wonders: "Hell? But where was it? "

And Gonzalez on Instagram wonders: “Hell? But where was it? “

The sarcastic story of the Argentine striker

Now Fiorentina can remove a few pebbles from their shoes after the 0-0 return match against Twente, which means qualification for the Conference League groups. The provocations of Twente and their coach Ron Jans in the last week they didn’t help much second Nico Gonzalez. The Argentine striker at the end of the 90 ‘shared a story about Instagram wondering where that hell was invoked at length by the Dutch technician …

August 25, 2022 (change August 25, 2022 | 22:59)

