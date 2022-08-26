Now Fiorentina can remove a few pebbles from their shoes after the 0-0 return match against Twente, which means qualification for the Conference League groups. The provocations of Twente and their coach Ron Jans in the last week they didn’t help much second Nico Gonzalez. The Argentine striker at the end of the 90 ‘shared a story about Instagram wondering where that hell was invoked at length by the Dutch technician …