And where are our athletes? angry at the Russians for erasing their stars

Budapest (from our correspondent) – Russian and Belarusian athletes are not allowed to compete in the world championships due to the aggression in Ukraine. But their mark in the history of the championships is indisputable, especially for pole vaulter Jelena Isinbayeva.

World record, Olympic gold, three world championship titles. These achievements rank the pole vaulting queen, as she was called, among the greatest athletic personalities. But it was not enough for World Athletics, even though it states in its compilation that it is in no way exhaustive and is only intended to recall significant moments in the history of the championships.

“It’s funny that none of our athletes made it to the selection,” former high-flyer Anna Čičerová told TASS. “There are certainly great athletes in the selection, but Lena left a bigger mark than, for example, Stacy Dragilaová,” reminded her American rival Isinbayeva, a two-time world champion.

“I am surprised. She would certainly deserve to be there, just like Maria Lasickeneová, who won three gold medals, which no one else could do at a height,” former runner and later national team coach Yuriy Borzakovskiy objected to TASS.

And MP Dmitry Svishchev also added: “Coe (the president of World Athletics) should study encyclopedias and the history of athletics.” We’re not just talking about the best athletes of the USA and Great Britain, are we?’

The 41-year-old Isinbayeva is a close supporter of President Vladimir Putin and is on Ukraine’s sanctions list. But he can continue to work in the athletes’ commission of the International Olympic Committee.

